Peanut Allergy Treatment Market Trends, Opportunities, And Forecast, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030: Advances In Targeted Therapies Like Immunotherapy Fuel Growth Despite High Treatment Costs

The Peanut Allergy Treatment Market was valued at USD 0.59 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.21 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.84%

The rising awareness about peanut allergies, coupled with technological advancements, is driving significant growth in this market. Peanut allergy is a life-threatening condition that continues to affect millions globally, prompting a surge in demand for effective treatment options.

Improved scientific understanding of allergy mechanisms has enabled the development of targeted therapies such as allergen-specific immunotherapy and gene-based treatments. The market has garnered attention from pharmaceutical companies and research organizations that are investing extensively in R&D to capitalize on the growing need for innovative and life-saving treatment solutions.

Rising Prevalence of Peanut Allergies

The global rise in peanut allergy cases is a major factor accelerating growth in the peanut allergy treatment market. In Western countries, incidence rates have risen sharply over the last two decades. For example, the prevalence among U.S. children grew from 0.4% in 1997 to 1.4% by 2008, while the UK saw childhood food allergies triple from 1.2% to 4% between 2008 and 2018.

This increase has intensified the demand for effective therapeutic solutions. Health authorities such as the CDC have flagged food allergies as a mounting public health concern, advocating for improved diagnostic and treatment frameworks. Parental concern and awareness regarding severe allergic reactions have spurred a push for more advanced interventions. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are intensifying efforts to develop treatments like biologics and immunotherapies to address this critical health issue, further propelling market expansion.

High Cost of Treatment

The high cost associated with peanut allergy therapies remains a major challenge for market penetration and equitable access. Treatments such as immunotherapy and biologics involve high expenses related to drug formulation, administration, monitoring, and managing side effects. These costs may be prohibitive, especially in areas with limited insurance coverage or healthcare funding.

Coverage discrepancies in insurance plans exacerbate affordability issues, discouraging patients from pursuing potentially effective care. Public healthcare systems also face budgetary pressures due to the high treatment costs. Overcoming this barrier requires cooperation among pharmaceutical companies, insurers, and government bodies. Implementing measures such as value-based pricing, enhanced insurance reimbursement, and patient support programs is essential to broaden treatment accessibility.

