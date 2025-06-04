Peanut Allergy Treatment Market Trends, Opportunities, And Forecast, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030: Advances In Targeted Therapies Like Immunotherapy Fuel Growth Despite High Treatment Costs
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$0.59 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.21 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope
Key Market Players:
- Vedanta Biosciences, Inc. Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Aravax Pty Ltd Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Prota Therapeutics Pty Ltd. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nestle) DBV Technologies SA Sanofi SA Mylan N.V.
Peanut Allergy Treatment Market, By Drug Class:
- Antihistamines Epinephrine Immunotherapies Others
Peanut Allergy Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:
- Oral Intravenous Others
Peanut Allergy Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies
Peanut Allergy Treatment Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States Mexico Canada
- France Germany United Kingdom Italy Spain
- China India South Korea Japan Australia
- Brazil Argentina Colombia
- South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE
