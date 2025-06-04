Severe Allergic Reactions Post Vaccination Discussed In Journal Of American Physicians And Surgeons

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUCSON, Ariz., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Severe allergic reactions involving a cytokine storm can follow vaccination for respiratory viruses such as influenza or COVID-19, writes Irene Mavrakakis , M.D., in the summer issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. A possible treatment is cromolyn sodium, which prevents the release of histamine and other inflammatory mediators from immune cells called mast cells. It is often used in asthma.

Dr. Mavrakakis presents a case history of a patient with latex allergy who experienced a severe reaction to an influenza vaccination. For years after this, she experienced frequent episodes of life-threatening anaphylaxis. Eventually these were eliminated by a strict diet, latex avoidance, and medications including cromolyn sodium.

This type of reaction involves a type of serum antibody called immunoglobulin E (IgE), Dr. Mavrakakis explains. Repeated exposures to triggering allergens can lead to increased IgE responses and very severe reactions. Specific studies have demonstrated the production of IgE anti-influenza virus antibodies in the vaccinated. This raises the possibility that repeated exposure from annual vaccination could intensify allergic responses and immune reactivity, she suggests, also pointing out the paucity of evidence for the benefit of repeated shots.

Implementing comprehensive immune profiling, including markers such as histamine, IgE, tryptase, and eosinophils, could help identify patients predisposed to severe inflammatory reactions, she states. She also recommends: (1) study of longitudinal changes in IgE and other immune markers in vaccinated populations; (2) evaluation of the potential for cross-reactivity between influenza and coronavirus antigens, possibly exacerbating immune responses; and (3) clinical trials to assess the effectiveness of allergy treatments, including cromolyn sodium and other mast-cell stabilizers, for managing cytokine storms related to respiratory virus vaccinations.

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) , a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

