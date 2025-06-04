TAB Bank Prescribes $2 Million Asset-Based Line Of Credit For A Medical Supply Chain Financing And Logistics Company
TAB Bank's high-yield CD rate, currently at a 4.15% Annual Percentage Yield (APY), is a primary reason the medical supply chain solution provider chose to work with TAB. This strategic move allows the company to earn a return on its deposit while simultaneously building its commercial borrowing profile.
The company offers supply chain financing and logistics support tailored specifically for North American medical service providers purchasing from local and global manufacturers. It provides a data-driven approach to procurement, inventory and end-to-end supply chain management of essential medical commodities, such as surgical supplies and medical devices for healthcare providers.
“The medical supply chain solution provider's decision to utilize TAB Bank's high-yield CD as collateral is a smart, forward-thinking strategy,” said Ryan Gabriel, Vice President and Business Development Officer for the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada at TAB Bank.“It also highlights one of TAB's key strengths-offering competitive deposit products that work hand-in-hand with our lending solutions to build value for our clients.”
TAB Bank offers customized financial products to small and midsized businesses across a wide range of industries, like asset-based lending, equipment financing and working capital solutions. The bank's personalized service and bold financial solutions continue to attract clients across North America.
About TAB Bank
At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to making financial success accessible to everyone through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 25 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.
