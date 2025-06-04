Top California Lender, LLC Closes $70 Million Loan For Multifamily Acquisition
The loan, structured as an 18-month bridge term with an interest rate of 9.5% and interest-only payments, supports the purchase of a 400-unit Class A multifamily complex in Atlanta's vibrant Midtown neighborhood. Valued at approximately $100 million, the property offers modern amenities and is well-positioned to meet the city's growing demand for high-quality rental housing. The borrower, a prominent real estate investment firm, plans to enhance the complex with upgrades to attract premium tenants, capitalizing on Atlanta's booming multifamily market. The loan features no prepayment penalty, providing the borrower with flexibility to secure long-term financing or sell the asset as market conditions evolve.
“This closing demonstrates our ability to deliver fast, customized financing solutions for strategic acquisitions,” said Jerry Dean , CEO of Top California Lender, LLC .“We're thrilled to support this investment in Atlanta, a market known for its robust multifamily growth, and to empower our client to unlock the property's full potential.”
The transaction underscores the strong demand for multifamily financing in Georgia, where population growth and urbanization continue to drive rental housing needs. Top California Lender, LLC's efficient process, targeting closings within 30 days of approval, ensured the swift execution of this deal, solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in commercial lending.
For more information about Top California Lender's loan programs, including Rehab/Renovation Loans, Construction Loans, Bridge Loans, Commercial Acquisition Loans, and Change of Use Loans
