Space Force Association Appoints Brent Page As Western Region Vice President

- Brent Page, SFA VP of Western RegionCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce the appointment of Brent Page as Vice President of the Western Region, where he will lead efforts to expand engagement across government, industry, and local communities in support of national spacepower priorities.In addition to his SFA Volunteer position, Brent currently serves as Senior Manager of Strategic Communications at KBR Inc., where he supports the U.S. Space Force's Assured Access to Space mission. With deep expertise in space acquisition and strategic messaging, Brent is known for delivering impactful communications that advance critical counterspace and special access capabilities.In his new role with the SFA, Brent will provide regional leadership across key western U.S. states, strengthening networks that promote innovation, workforce development, and public understanding of space as a national security imperative.“Being part of the Space Force Association leadership team is more than a title - it's a commitment to shaping the future of American space power by connecting Guardians, industry leaders, and innovators across the nation,” said Page.“Together, we're building the bridge between today's challenges and tomorrow's strategic advantage in space.”Brent's commitment to space is rooted in family legacy. His grandfather contributed to NASA's early Apollo missions by helping assemble the first stage of the Saturn IB rocket as part of Chrysler Corporation's Space Division. Other family members have worked at NASA's Stennis Space Center and the Michoud Assembly Facility - reflecting a multi-generational dedication to America's space endeavors.A proud alumnus of Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge and California State University, Northridge, Brent blends heritage, experience, and vision to help shape the future of U.S. spacepower.About the Space Force AssociationThe Space Force Association relies on the dedication and passion of its volunteers to advance its mission of promoting national spacepower and supporting the U.S. Space Force. From event support and chapter leadership to outreach and advocacy, volunteers play a vital role in connecting and growing the space community. If you are interested in contributing your time and talents to help shape the future of space, we encourage you to get involved. Learn more and sign up at: .

