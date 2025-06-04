Touched By Type 1 Wins 2025 Four Telly Awards For Short Film 'Hannah's Story'

25 Years of Touched by Type 1

Hannah's Story, produced by Touched by Type 1 in collaboration with Hodges Film, celebrates 4 Telly Awards wins in Film & Shorts, Not-For-Profit, Social Impact, and Documentary.

Award-Winning Short Film, Created in Partnership with Hodges Film, Honored for Excellence in Storytelling, Social Impact, and Type 1 Diabetes Awareness.

- Elizabeth ForrestORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Touched by Type 1 , a Central Florida nonprofit committed to empowering individuals impacted by Type 1 Diabetes, is proud to announce that its original short film, Hannah's Story, has been honored with four 2025 Telly Awards.Produced in collaboration with the award-winning team at Hodges Film, Hannah's Story brings to life the strength, resilience, and spirit of the Type 1 Diabetes community through the lens of a young girl navigating her diagnosis.The film pairs powerful storytelling with cinematic visuals to inspire awareness, connection, and hope. Hannah's Story has resonated deeply with viewers, serving as a beacon of encouragement and raising the bar for T1D storytelling in media.The film received accolades in the following categories:- Gold: Not-for-profit- People's Telly Gold: Film & Shorts- Silver: Social Impact- Bronze: Documentary“This recognition is incredibly meaningful to our organization,” said Elizabeth Forrest , Founder and President of Touched by Type 1.“Hannah's Story is more than a film-it's a reflection of the lived experiences of so many individuals and families facing type 1 diabetes. We're deeply grateful to Hodges Film for capturing this story with such care and creativity.”The Telly Awards, now in their 45th year, celebrate excellence in video and television across all screens. With over 13,000 entries submitted from across the globe, this year's competition recognized outstanding work from creators, agencies, and nonprofits pushing boundaries in media.Hannah's Story premiered at the 2024 Dancing for Diabetes show in Orlando and has since garnered national attention. The film was voted a winner of the 2025 People's Telly Award, recognizing its powerful impact across digital and social platforms.To watch the award-winning film and learn more about Touched by Type 1's mission, visit:About Touched by Type 1: Founded in 2010, Touched by Type 1 is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Orlando, Florida. The organization is dedicated to raising awareness about Type 1 Diabetes while empowering those living with the condition through education, programs, and community outreach.About Hodges Film: Hodges Film is an award-winning film and video production company based in Orlando, Florida. Specializing in compelling visual storytelling, Hodges Film partners with organizations, brands, and creatives to craft meaningful narratives that connect and inspire. Learn more at .

Hannah's T1D Journey: Strength, Hope & Awareness

