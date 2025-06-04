ROBERTO SCHIRALDI UNPACKS THE DESTRUCTIVE LEGACY OF MACHO-ISM AND OPENS A PATH TO HEALING

Post Traumatic Macho Disorder: The Way Home (The Greatest Threat To Our Planet/ Awakening From The Nightmare) by Roberto Schiraldi

Author Roberto Schiraldi confronts a complex age-old phenomenon of gender perceptions through his groundbreaking literary work.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a striking and profoundly personal new release,“Post Traumatic Macho Disorder : The Way Home (The Greatest Threat To Our Planet/ Awakening From The Nightmare),” trauma therapist Roberto Schiraldi delivers a compelling selection of essays, poems, stories, and reflections that delve into the origins and far-reaching impacts of“macho-ism”-a harmful force he identifies as one of the most significant dangers to both individual and environmental health.With years of expertise as a trauma counselor, racial justice advocate, and holistic health educator, Schiraldi explores what he describes as the“dis-ease” of macho culture-an oppressive mindset that drives war, violence, racism, sexism, environmental destruction, and emotional repression. The effects of this cultural disorder, ranging from toxic masculinity to global aggression, are extensive and deeply embedded in societies worldwide.In a collection of insightful essays and moving narratives, Schiraldi highlights the significance of self-awareness and healing for all individuals in breaking down the harmful cycles of macho-ism. He highlights the importance of a shared realization regarding the significant influence of these entrenched behaviors, and the pressing necessity for a transition towards empathy, insight, and restoration.Amazon customer Grace Eliot describes the book as“beautiful and uplifting,” emphasizing its essential contribution to the dialogue on mental health and its challenge to outdated, harmful definitions of masculinity. Another reader, Jacob, praises the author for skillfully merging insightful observations with genuine narratives, creating a compelling journey toward healing and societal change.Roberto Schiraldi's“Post Traumatic Macho Disorder: The Way Home (The Greatest Threat To Our Planet/ Awakening From The Nightmare)” transcends mere critique; it beckons the audience to mourn, to ponder, to shed old beliefs, and ultimately to envision a world grounded in compassion rather than control. It resonates with everyone, inspiring the shedding of detrimental gender norms and the journey towards completeness through openness and authenticity. Join this transformative dialogue, grab a copy today on Amazon. Available in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover editions!About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

