Assam Govt To Observe Birth Centenary Of Bhupen Hazarika As Public Celebration

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 4 (IANS) The Assam government is set to observe the birth centenary of Assamese icon Bhupen Hazarika as a public celebration, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

To mark the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, the first meeting of the Core Committee was held today at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, chaired by CM Sarma. The meeting reviewed various aspects related to organising the year-long centenary celebrations of the artist.

Sarma announced that the state government has decided to observe the centenary from 8 September this year to 8 September next year, and intends to commemorate the occasion as a public celebration. He stated that the government would provide all necessary support to ensure widespread participation.

As part of the commemorative initiatives, the Chief Minister informed that the process to rename Dibrugarh airport after Hazarika is underway. The Assam Cabinet has approved the proposal, which would be forwarded to the Central government following ratification by the Assam Legislative Assembly.

He further mentioned that although several postage stamps have been issued in Bhupen Hazarika's honour, no currency has yet been released bearing his name.

To address this, the state government is in discussion with the Reserve Bank of India and the Ministry of Finance regarding the possibility of issuing a commemorative coin.

To facilitate public engagement with the life and works of Hazarika, the Assam Publication Board has entrusted writer and journalist Anuradha Sharma Pujari with compiling a commemorative volume, he added.

A draft has been submitted to the government, and following its publication, the book will be translated into 23 Indian languages. The aim is to distribute it among the youth across Assam and the wider country. The centenary would also be observed in locations significant to Hazarika's life and career, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra.

The celebrations would commence in Guwahati and conclude in 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Discussions with the governments of Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal regarding their participation have already taken place.

Sarma stated that an essay-writing competition for students and the general public would be launched, similar to the initiative held during the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan.

A dedicated portal would be developed for this purpose, and individuals from across India would be able to participate. District-level committees would be formed to organise local commemorative events, and universities and other educational institutions would be encouraged to hold related activities.

Except during the forthcoming Assembly elections, events would continue throughout the year. Public suggestions are invited to support the planning process, and several have already been received.

The Department of Culture would take appropriate action based on these inputs. During the meeting, representatives of various organisations and prominent individuals offered suggestions for the effective conduct of the centenary events.

The Chief Minister noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the inaugural function on 8 September in Guwahati, and invitations would also be extended to the Chief Ministers of the northeastern states.