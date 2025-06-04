Onecause Announces New Cohort Of Graduates From Certified Partner Program

Partners Gain Access to Exclusive Training and Resources to Deliver Exceptional Fundraising Events

INDIANAPOLIS, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause , a leading provider of event and online fundraising solutions, today announced the graduation of its second cohort of partners from the OneCause Certified Partner Program. The unique curriculum is designed for qualified event planning partners who are ready to deepen their expertise and maximize the power of the OneCause Fundraising Platform. Through a curated learning path, dedicated support, and exclusive co-marketing opportunities, participants gain tools and knowledge to deliver innovative, high-impact fundraising events-so their nonprofit clients achieve greater results and mission success.

"OneCause is committed to delivering award-winning, best-in-class fundraising technology and support to nonprofits and our valued partners," said Steve Johns, CEO at OneCause. "The Certified Partner Program enables us to share our expertise and innovative solutions with event planners, empowering them to create exceptional events for the causes they serve. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for excellence in nonprofit fundraising."

OneCause Certified Partners have demonstrated their commitment to providing outstanding service and leveraging the OneCause Fundraising Platform to elevate fundraising events. The second cohort includes:



Lucent Blue Design + Events

Mainsail Events and Marketing

Pisces Planning

Powered by Professionals

Preziosi Event Productions

Raise Realm

Saphier Events

Splendid Events

The Fundraising Event Company XTNSN Events

"With so many event software systems available, it can be difficult to understand their full capabilities. OneCause has elevated its commitment to empowering users through its certification program, providing the knowledge and hands-on training needed to navigate the platform with confidence," said Mary Elizabeth, chief executive officer of The Event Fundraising Company. "After completing the training, I feel even more equipped to support others in using the system effectively. Thank you, OneCause, for this valuable program!"

Applications Now Open for Third Cohort

OneCause is now accepting applications for the third cohort of the Certified Partner Program, set to begin in Fall 2025. Event planning professionals interested in advancing their expertise in fundraising event success with the OneCause Fundraising Platform are encouraged to apply.

Learn more about the OneCause Certified Partner Program by visiting the OneCause website or contacting us at [email protected] .

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 14,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $8 billion for their missions. OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , and Facebook .

