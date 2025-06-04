Field To Market Debuts Regenerative Agriculture Guidance

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture® released its Regenerative Agriculture Guidance Version 1.0 , a resource developed to help the agriculture value chain optimize Field to Market's regenerative agriculture definition, Fieldprint® Project Standard, and Fieldprint Platform to achieve their regenerative agriculture goals.

As regenerative agriculture initiatives become more prevalent throughout the agriculture value chain, Field to Market has taken a proactive approach in defining its role in this evolving landscape. Building on the outcome-based, transparent, and consensus-driven definition of regenerative agriculture that Field to Market created in 2022, the organization established a Regenerative Agriculture Subgroup bringing together members from all five membership sectors - agribusiness, brands & retailers, civil society, growers, affiliates (including universities and public partners). This cross-sector group developed actionable guidance which supports regenerative agriculture initiatives and provides effective pathways for implementation.

The Regenerative Agriculture framework, which forms the foundation of this guidance, is organized around three core pillars:



Environmental : Articulates the potential environmental impact of regenerative agriculture practices and demonstrates how the Fieldprint Platform can be used to measure, track, and improve these outcomes.

Economic : Provides innovative finance pathways that support regenerative practice adoption while enhancing farm-level profitability. Social : Highlights how regenerative agriculture can also promote positive impacts on farmer livelihoods and farming communities.

"As the leading alliance uniting the entire agricultural value chain around sustainability, Field to Market is proud to have developed this guidance to equip partners across commodity and industry groups with a common approach for strengthening the resilience of U.S. agriculture," said Field to Market President Carrie Vollmer-Sanders. "By supporting the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices, this guidance serves as another valuable tool to drive meaningful, lasting change across the value chain-helping to restore soil health, enhance ecosystem services, and ultimately improve the health and well-being of the people who depend on our food system for generations to come."

The Regenerative Agriculture Guidance will continue to be updated with relevant insights and additions, including enhancements to the economic and social pillars. This phased approach ensures Field to Market maintains its commitment to member-driven, consensus-based outcomes, while still providing timely resources to advance regenerative agriculture implementation.

View Field to Market's Regenerative Agriculture Guidance here .

SOURCE Field To Market

