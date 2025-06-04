Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Introducing Playlist, The Next Generation Platform For Wellness Experiences


Mindbody, Booker, and ClassPass come together as Playlist, a unified parent brand.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mindbody introduced Playlist , which brings together Mindbody , Booker , and ClassPass under one new parent brand to power experience-driven businesses across fitness, wellness, lifestyle, and beyond.

Playlist is meant to embody the company's evolution into a synergistic and diversified platform that consistently delivers exceptional experiences for both businesses and consumers. Each Playlist business will continue to operate as it does today, with no changes to its products or services.

"We've evolved into a suite of highly successful businesses, each curated to serve different customers, categories and needs," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Playlist. "Playlist represents our ambition to go even further. We're not just connecting brands; we're building the infrastructure behind the world's most meaningful wellness experiences. With our evolving suite of AI-enabled software and consumer apps, we will continue helping wellness businesses of all sizes thrive and empowering consumers to get off their screens and discover the things that move them."

The name 'Playlist' was chosen to reflect the company's mission to bring personalization, discovery, and joy to everyday life. Playlist empowers wellness businesses with the tools, reach and infrastructure they need to thrive in an increasingly experience-driven world. In turn, just like a curated music playlist, these businesses enable people to select their own mix of fitness, wellness and lifestyle offerings that align with how they want to live, move, and feel.

Today, Playlist's reach includes more than 40,000 Mindbody-powered businesses, over 73,000 ClassPass partners, and millions of active consumers across 30+ countries. By leveraging the scale of Playlist and a shared infrastructure of AI-powered apps, tools and partnerships, the company is expected to deliver greater value to both businesses and consumers. To learn more, visit .

About Playlist
 Playlist is the parent brand that brings together Mindbody, Booker, and ClassPass–industry leaders that power experience-driven businesses across fitness, wellness, lifestyle, and beyond. Through a growing suite of AI-driven SaaS and consumer offerings, Playlist helps people discover and book experiences that bring joy, movement and meaning to everyday life. Learn more at .

