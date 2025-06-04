First Multifamily Fraud Prevention Alliance Launches With Verified Identity Product

The expanded partnership signals a new era in rental fraud prevention, as CLEAR will join the fraud prevention alliance and VERIFIED becomes the channel for identity verification services in multifamily.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move for multifamily housing, 100 has strengthened its commitment to shape industry-wide transformation through the first fraud prevention alliance, uniting innovators in identity, fraud prevention, and real estate. CLEAR will join as a founding member, alongside NMHC Top 50 leaders including Pauline Houchins (Asset Living), Allison Crawford (Knightvest Residential), Brenda Lindner and Russell Church (RAM Partners) and more, bringing together experienced and forward-thinking voices. This fraud prevention alliance allows property managers to accelerate the adoption of digital identity solutions to prevent fraud in real estate. A key part of this effort is the adoption of VERIFIED by 100-a newly launched product that integrates CLEAR's trusted identity verification network directly into leading property management systems, making implementation seamless and secure.

Identity fraud is reaching crisis levels in rental housing. According to the 2024 NMHC Rental Survey, over 70% of operators reported incidents of identity theft in the past year-resulting in property damage, criminal activity, and increasing safety concerns.

"Fraud is no longer an isolated risk-it's a systemic threat that requires an industry-wide response," said Russell Church, Executive Vice President at RAM Partners. "Joining forces reflects our commitment to raising the bar and driving trust and confidence across every community we serve."

VERIFIED addresses this challenge head-on by authenticating every individual entering a property-guests, service providers, prospects, and vendors-through biometric verification, secure data checks, and encrypted digital credentials. Fully integrated with leading property management systems, VERIFIED offers operators real-time, scalable protection and a single, trusted pathway to deploy CLEAR's identity technology across their communities. VERIFIED is now available nationwide.

"For too long, multifamily has relied on outdated systems-or worse, gut instinct-to decide who gets on-site," said Caren Maio, CEO & Co-Founder of 100. "VERIFIED is more than a security upgrade-it's the next step in our fraud prevention platform and the foundation of the alliance's mission to put identity at the center of community safety."

The alliance is not just launching technology-it's creating a new playbook for rental housing. Through shared knowledge, proven frameworks, and best-in-class tools, members are coming together to elevate industry practices, strengthen community safety, and proactively build a more secure future for multifamily housing.

"This is a defining moment for the multifamily industry," said Andres Ricaurte, SVP & Head of Consumer and Financial Services at CLEAR. "Together, we're replacing outdated guesswork with secure, scalable identity verification-and setting a new standard of trust, safety, and accountability in rental housing."

With CLEAR's expertise in identity and privacy-first innovation, and 100's deep focus on multifamily fraud prevention, the alliance will continue to lead a long-overdue shift toward smarter, safer community access-and, with the backing of NMHC Top 50 operators, empower the industry with the tools and guidance needed to keep residents and assets protected.

