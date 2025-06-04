ALK Participates At Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 In New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B) today announced that the company is participating at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in New York City taking place from 3 - 5 June 2025.

Claus Steensen Sølje, Executive Vice President and CFO, this morning (EDT) participated in a fireside chat at the conference.

A webcast replay of the fireside chat is available on ALK's investor site: Investors | ALK or through this link .

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. ALK manufactures and markets allergy immunotherapy ('AIT') treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at .

