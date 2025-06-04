Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ALK Participates At Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 In New York


2025-06-04 11:01:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B) today announced that the company is participating at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in New York City taking place from 3 - 5 June 2025.

Claus Steensen Sølje, Executive Vice President and CFO, this morning (EDT) participated in a fireside chat at the conference.

A webcast replay of the fireside chat is available on ALK's investor site: Investors | ALK or through this link .

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. ALK manufactures and markets allergy immunotherapy ('AIT') treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at .

Attachment

  • InvestorNews_04June25_ALK Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

MENAFN04062025004107003653ID1109636820

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search