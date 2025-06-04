Forensic Genomics Market Research 2025 - Global Trends, Opportunity, And Forecasts 2020-2030 - Growing Integration Of Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning
Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forensic Genomics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Forensic Genomics Market was valued at USD 0.59 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.34 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 14.85%
The market is experiencing notable expansion, driven by increased funding from both governmental and private sectors for cost-efficient forensic testing technologies. This includes enhanced capabilities for analyzing physical evidence in state-run forensic labs globally. Rising security concerns, especially at international and domestic airports, coupled with the growing prevalence of criminal activities, are further fueling demand for advanced forensic solutions.
The adoption of cutting-edge equipment in forensic departments, bolstered by advancements in forensic science, is also enhancing investigative efficiency. Additionally, law enforcement agencies' growing reliance on genomic technologies to solve crimes is propelling market growth. Notably, collaborative research, such as the 2022 initiative by the University of Washington and U.S. Department of Homeland Security using DNA to trace ivory smuggling networks, exemplifies the expanding role of forensic genomics in global security operations.
Increasing Crime Rates and Demand for Advanced Forensic Solutions
The rise in violent crime globally is a key factor propelling the forensic genomics market, as law enforcement agencies turn to precise, advanced tools to improve investigative outcomes. Forensic genomics offers highly accurate DNA-based identification techniques crucial for solving complex cases. For instance, the FBI reported more than 1.3 million violent crimes in the U.S. in 2022.
DNA technology has already been instrumental in resolving over 50,000 cases from 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. These figures underline the growing reliance on genomic analysis for cold cases and active investigations, reinforcing the demand for innovative and reliable forensic tools.
Ethical Concerns and Data Privacy Issues
Despite its benefits, forensic genomics raises substantial ethical and data privacy concerns that hinder broader adoption. The practice of collecting and storing DNA-sometimes without clear consent-raises issues around individual rights and potential misuse. For example, collecting genetic material from suspects or their relatives can lead to questions about voluntary participation.
Long-term storage of genetic profiles in national databases has sparked fears of surveillance and genetic discrimination. Regulatory bodies like the EU's GDPR impose strict controls on genetic data handling, while advocacy groups such as the ACLU and EFF have voiced concerns about the absence of comprehensive legal safeguards, especially in countries like the United States. These ethical dilemmas could limit public acceptance and regulatory flexibility.
Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Forensic Genomics
Artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasingly being integrated into forensic genomics to manage and analyze complex genomic data. AI-driven tools help streamline the interpretation of genetic information by identifying patterns and resolving DNA mixtures from multiple contributors-an essential capability in forensic investigations.
Machine learning also enhances phenotypic prediction, enabling law enforcement to deduce physical traits from DNA when suspect databases offer no direct matches. These innovations increase accuracy, reduce turnaround times, and support real-time decision-making in active cases, signaling a technological shift toward automated and scalable forensic solutions.
Report Scope
Key Market Players:
- Illumina, Inc. Verogen, Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc. Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc. QIAGEN N.V. GE Healthcare Gene by Gene, Ltd. Neogen Corporation Eurofins Scientific SE Othram Inc.
Forensic Genomics Market, By Component:
- Kits Analyzers & Sequencers Software Consumables
Forensic Genomics Market, By Technique:
- Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) PCR Amplification
Forensic Genomics Market, By Application:
- Criminal Testing Paternity & Familial Testing Biodefense Others
Forensic Genomics Market, By Region:
- North America United States Mexico Canada Europe France Germany United Kingdom Italy Spain Asia-Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE
