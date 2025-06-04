Aver Expands Lineup Of Pro AV Products Certified For Microsoft Teams To Enhance Collaboration And Performance

ProAV Products Certified for Microsoft Teams

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions, announces that the TR211, TR315, PTZ310UV2, and PTZ211 have been certified for Microsoft Teams. As a result, users can expect an elevated experience through plug-and-play setup, optimized functionality and superior performance across a wide range of professional applications.

"Securing Microsoft Teams certification for our PTZ and auto-tracking cameras underscores our mission to simplify video conferencing. We design with the end-user in mind, focusing on intuitive technology that just works-no guesswork, no hassle." – Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe .

“We're pleased to see AVer continue to expand its portfolio of devices Certified for Microsoft Teams with the addition of the TR211, TR315, PTZ310UV2, and PTZ211,” said Albert Kooiman, Senior Director, Microsoft Teams Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft.“These certifications reflect our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable video experiences that empower organizations to collaborate seamlessly and effectively across Teams environments.”

AVer's PTZ211 features 12X optical zoom, 1080p resolution and 2MP imaging at 60fps. The PTZ211 includes USB 3.0 support, a tally light to identify the active camera and dual IR sensors for improved remote control performance. It arrives ceiling-mount ready and supports SRT protocol to maintain video quality on unstable networks. The PTZ211's built-in AI functionality offers preset content areas and automatic FOV adjustments to ensure everyone on screen is captured, making it an ideal solution for lecture capture, meetings and corporate communication.

The PTZ310UV2 combines 12X optical zoom, 4K resolution and 8MP imaging at 60fps to deliver exceptional image quality. The camera features simultaneous output via USB, IP, HDMI and 3G-SDI, ensuring compatibility with various AV infrastructures. Optimized for conferencing, it includes Zoom and Microsoft Teams video modes and support for the SRT streaming protocol for consistent video quality even under challenging network conditions. Integrated AI functionality enables automatic content framing and customizable preset areas, making it ideal for enterprise and education environments.

AVer's TR315 camera combines high-performance video with smart automation. Featuring a 12X optical zoom lens and 8MP sensor delivering 4K resolution at 60fps, the TR315 excels in producing dynamic, high-quality content. The TR315's hybrid auto-tracking enables smooth speaker following, while PTZ functionality allows fluid camera movement without a dedicated operator. The TR315 supports simultaneous USB and IP outputs, providing flexible integration options.

The TR211 is a versatile, full HD solution built for professional applications such as higher education , corporate communication, and live production. It offers 12X optical zoom, 1080p resolution at 60fps, and smooth hybrid auto tracking with seamless PTZ operations. The TR211's intelligent zoom capabilities function even during panning and tilting, allowing for smooth transitions and dynamic angle adjustments. Featuring superior image clarity and AI-powered tracking to ensure engaging, high-quality video output, the TR211 is an ideal choice for capturing speakers, panellists or instructors in various environments.

To learn more about AVer Pro AV Cameras, please visit:

To learn more about Microsoft Teams Rooms certified systems and peripherals, please visit:

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions which harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

