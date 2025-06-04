Lead Battery 360° Welcomes Eight Sites As First Certification Participants

In 2019, a global alliance of lead and lead battery industry groups adopted a set of seven Guiding Principles that would become Lead Battery 360 and are designed to help further protect workers and the environment.

Global program assessing lead battery production and recycling standards gets underway.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Lead Battery 360° Certification program (LB360), designed to promote sustainable and responsible production and material sourcing practices in the lead battery supply chain, has reached an important milestone as the first cohort of eight sites have been accepted as participants.Eight facilities including lead battery production and recycling facilities in Europe, North America, Asia and Mexico are taking part in the program, from the companies Clarios, East Penn Manufacturing, Ecobat, and Boliden. All have signed letters of commitment and have been accepted as participants.In the next year, each site will undergo independent third-party assurance checks to confirm they have successfully implemented policies and practices that meet the performance expectations described in the Lead Battery 360° Code.Under the LB360 standards, sites that are“Certified Participants” must be judged to have 'fully met' all performance expectations or have committed to a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) for non-critical requirements that are considered to have been 'partially met.'These Certified Participants are encouraged to promote their partnership with Lead Battery 360°, highlighting their certification status and identifying them as a site that operates responsible production and material sourcing practices within the lead battery supply chain.“BCI data shows that the vast majority of lead used in U.S. battery manufacturing comes from North American recyclers operating at the highest levels of safety and environmental standards. But we also know that other regions of the world do not operate with that same commitment to circularity and public health," said Roger Miksad, President and Executive Director of Battery Council International. "BCI is proud of its members that have joined LB360 as part of a global effort to raise standards in low- and middle-income countries, and we are committed to sharing best-practices in pursuit of that shared goal."Dr Andy Bush, Executive Director of ILA, said:“For lead batteries to continue to be a product of choice it is important that companies can demonstrate they are committed to responsible manufacturing and sourcing practices. So this is a very encouraging start to the new independent certification process. We are hopeful that many more sites will apply to become participants in the next 12 months.”“Having eight facilities join the LB360° certification program in 2025 is a fantastic start! EUROBAT members are also committed to upholding the highest environmental and safety standards, demonstrating their dedication to a sustainable future. I look forward to seeing some EUROBAT members embrace this global campaign too, setting a powerful example for others to follow,” said Gert Meylemans, General Manager at EUROBAT.“As longtime stewards of the circular economy and empowering responsible recycling, ABR members uphold rigorous standards that safeguard workers, communities, and the environment, while ensuring the continued availability of essential recycled materials to support the lead battery supply chain and the production of new batteries vital to our energy infrastructure,” said Mark DeLaquil, General Counsel of the Association of Battery Recyclers (ABR).“The Lead Battery 360° Certification program represents an important step toward advancing responsible production and recycling practices across the global supply chain.”About Lead Battery 360°In 2019, a global alliance of lead and lead battery industry groups adopted a set of seven Guiding Principles designed to help further protect workers and the environment. The Guiding Principles are designed to promote sustainable practices in three key areas. First, to encourage continuous improvement in the management of lead exposure and emissions through responsible health and safety and environmentally sound production practices. Second, to promote the adoption of responsible sourcing policies, working through supply chains to ensure that the lead used for battery manufacturing is sourced from companies that uphold high environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. Third, to further minimize the environmental impact of used lead batteries through responsible recycling practices.Battery Council InternationalBattery Council International (BCI) is the leading trade association representing the global battery industry and is the premier authority on energy storage solutions. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024, BCI advocates and educates on behalf of battery manufacturers and recyclers, marketers and retailers, suppliers of raw materials and equipment, and battery distributors. With a unified voice, BCI conveys an industry-wide commitment to sustainability, safety and science. The organization continues to unite members within the battery industry to successfully communicate and protect through education, science and advocacy efforts the most successful circular economy on the planet. For more information, visitInternational Lead AssociationILA is the only global trade association dedicated exclusively to representing lead producers and supporting a sustainable future for lead. Many of our members are companies recycling lead from end-of-life products, contributing to a circular economy by creating economic value from waste. ILA members also produce lead from mining, smelting and refining of lead ores and concentrates. Associate members include companies with a direct interest in lead and its many important uses.EUROBATEUROBAT is the leading association for European automotive and industrial battery manufacturers, covering all battery technologies, and has more than 30 members. The members and staff work with all policymakers, industry stakeholders, NGOs and media to highlight the important role batteries play for decarbonised mobility and energy systems as well as numerous other applications.Association of Battery RecyclersThe Association of Battery Recyclers (ABR) represents leading North American companies and the thousands of dedicated professionals who make responsible lead battery recycling possible. Each year, these essential workers help recycle over 160 million used lead batteries, diverting them from landfills and transforming them into valuable raw materials. These recycled materials power the domestic production of new, sustainable lead batteries, advancing environmental stewardship, strengthening the circular economy, and supporting a more resilient energy future."CONTACTContact Hywel Jarman at the ILA media office on +44 7718 483887 or email: ... or Jeff Reeves at BCI on +1 (240) 380-0331 ....

