INB Opens New Branch In Tampa, Florida

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INB is pleased to announce the opening of its newest full-service banking branch in Tampa, marking a significant milestone in the bank's strategic growth in Florida.

"Since INB's expansion into the Florida market two years ago, the bank has experienced remarkable growth, with assets now exceeding $750 million," said INB Florida CEO Allen Brinkman. "This extraordinary demand presents a compelling opportunity to continue to better serve our clients through the establishment of a full-service private banking branch in Tampa, Florida."

INB has been serving commercial and private banking clients in the Tampa Bay region for several years, providing customized financing solutions that support the growth and success of local businesses. The new branch will enhance these efforts by offering a full range of services to meet the expanding needs of the community.

"Our commitment to the Tampa market has grown steadily over the years," Brinkman said. "Establishing a full-service branch allows us to build even stronger relationships with our customers and offer the personalized service INB is known for – right here in their own community."

Located at 2222 W. Swann Ave. in Tampa, the new branch features modern banking amenities and local financial experts who will provide business and personal banking clients with quick decision-making, a strong focus on customer service and the trusted security that comes with banking locally.

About INB, N.A. – INB, N.A. is a privately owned national bank. Founded in 1999 in Springfield, IL, the bank offers both personal and commercial banking products and wealth services in Central Illinois and has a full-service branch in Tampa, FL. The bank also provides commercial banking services out of St. Louis, MO, and Miami, FL.

SOURCE INB, N.A.

