SAMSONITE TAPS BOSTON's PAYTON PRITCHARD FOR NEW CAMPAIGN: IT's NOT JUST A BAG, IT's A SAMSONITE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the center of the campaign is Pritchard, whose discipline, adaptability, and quiet confidence make him a natural fit for the Samsonite ethos. Whether it's early flights, late-night practices, or showing up under pressure, his story mirrors that of today's modern traveler: focused, fast-moving, and defined by preparation.

Shot across three visual chapters, Tunnel Walk, Courtside, and Travel Ready the campaign follows Pritchard through a typical day-in-motion with three distinct Samsonite collections Silhouette 18TM, ProxisTM, and Outline Pro®. From high-visibility style moments to focused solo downtime to the sprint toward the next destination, each scene is a nod to the different facets of travel and the products that support them.

Samsonite's signature durability and iconic aesthetic are front and center, reimagined through the lens of a traveler who brings the same intensity to everyday movement as he does to game day.

"I'm always moving, always trying to stay one step ahead - and having the right travel gear with me makes a difference," said Pritchard. "A Samsonite isn't just a bag. It's a part of how I show up and stay ready."

David Oksman, Vice President of Marketing and Direct to Consumer at Samsonite, said, "Travel has the power to shape us, shift perspective, and inspire new ways of seeing the world and Samsonite creates bags with that journey in mind. Payton's fast-paced lifestyle, both on and off the court, mirrors the journey of today's traveler: balancing ambition with authenticity, and movement with meaning."

The campaign's creative execution was brought to life by StudioHS and directed in partnership with Gut Feeling Production - setting out to explore and reimagine today's travel essential as a symbol of identity, resilience, and personal style. Using XR LED technology, Unreal Engine environments, and real-time motion tracking – the visuals blur the lines between physical and digital to deliver a cinematic, hyper-real world where form meets function.

"Payton is the embodiment of the modern-day utility player – versatile, dynamic, and always moving with intention," shared Veronica Rodriguez-Greene, Chief Brand Officer and Executive Creative Director, StudioHS. "He is not just an athlete, he's an explorer whose every move, every game, every story reflects the journey of many of today's travelers and the essence of the campaign: timeless, innovative, and quietly iconic."

Creative Team:



Photographer, Bonnie Nichoalds

Stylist, Derrick "Dex" Robinson

Set Designer, Natasha Nicolau

XR Visual Design, Dimension 5 Production Facility, Studio Lab

The campaign will roll out across digital, social, and US retail stores.

Expect to see it across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and premium digital platforms, with a focus on video, vertical, and immersive storytelling. Behind-the-scenes content, campaign cutdowns, and travel-style editorials featuring Pritchard will continue to drop throughout the summer.

Link to hi-res images HERE

Link to BTS video HERE

Photo credit: Courtesy of Samsonite

For more information, visit or Instagram:@samsoniteusa | Youtube:@samsonite | Tiktok:@samsoniteusa . #ItsASamsonite

For media inquiries, please contact

Samsonite | [email protected]

About Samsonite

Founded in 1910, Samsonite is the world leader in superior travel bags, luggage, backpacks and accessories. Samsonite builds trusted and innovative products that elevate the way we travel. Inspired by the past and built for the present, Samsonite's purpose is to pack confidence into every single journey and believes those who experience the world will move it forward.

Instagram:@samsoniteusa | Youtube:@samsonite | Tiktok:@samsoniteusa

SOURCE Samsonite