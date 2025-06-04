Aembit Named To Rising In Cyber 2025 List Of Top Cybersecurity Startups

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Unlike traditional rankings, Rising in Cyber 2025 honorees were selected through a multi-stage process grounded in real-world validation. Leading cybersecurity venture firms submitted nominations, and nearly 150 chief information security officers (CISOs) and senior security executives voted on the final list, highlighting the companies solving the most urgent challenges facing today's security teams.

Aembit was selected for its Workload IAM Platform – a solution delivering measurable value to security teams navigating today's complex threat landscape.

The company joins a cohort that has collectively raised over $7.8 billion according to Pitchbook as of May 2025, and is defining the next era of cybersecurity across key areas like identity, application security, agentic AI, and security operations.

"The demand for cybersecurity innovation has never been greater. As the underlying technologies evolve and agentic AI reshapes everything from threat detection to team workflows, we're witnessing a shift from reactive defense to proactive, intelligence-driven operations," said Oren Yunger, managing partner at Notable Capital. "What makes this list special is that it reflects real-world validation – honorees were chosen by CISOs who face these challenges every day. Congratulations to this year's Rising in Cyber companies for building the solutions that modern security leaders truly want and need."

In celebration, honorees will be recognized today at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) alongside top security leaders and investors.

"We're honored to be recognized by the CISOs and security leaders who are shaping the future of this industry," said David Goldschlag, co-founder and CEO of Aembit. "We believe protecting non-human identity is one of the most urgent – and underserved – challenges in cybersecurity, and this validation reflects the growing need to secure access between workloads, such as AI agents and applications, not just users."

Aembit's inclusion in Rising in Cyber 2025 builds on an expanding track record of industry recognition, having been named a finalist in the 2024 RSA Innovation Sandbox, selected to the 2024 SINET16 , and securing last September $25M in Series A funding to accelerate adoption. Fortune 500 enterprises are increasingly turning to Aembit to move beyond secrets managers and enforce policy-based access between workloads across cloud, SaaS, and hybrid environments.

To learn more about Rising in Cyber 2025, users can visit risingincyber .

About Aembit

Aembit is the leading provider of workload identity and access management solutions, designed to secure non-human identities like applications, AI agents, and service accounts across on-premises, SaaS, cloud, and partner environments. Aembit's no-code platform enables organizations to enforce access policies in real time, ensuring the security and integrity of critical infrastructure. Users can visit aembit and follow them them LinkedIn.

About Rising in Cyber

Rising in Cyber is an annual list recognizing the most innovative startups in cybersecurity as determined by nearly 150 leading CISOs and cybersecurity executives. Nomination criteria included private, venture-backed companies with a primary product focus on cybersecurity and the U.S. as a primary market. For more information about the honorees, participating investors, and methodology, users can visit .

About Notable Capital

Notable Capital is a global venture capital firm based in the U.S. focused on early-to-growth-stage companies in cloud infrastructure and business and consumer applications. The firm invests primarily in the U.S., Israel, Europe, and Latin America. Notable Capital portfolio companies include Affirm, Airbnb, Anthropic, Brightwheel, Drata, Fal , Handshake, HashiCorp, Ibotta, Monte Carlo, Neon, Orca Security, Quince, Slack, Stori, Vercel, and more.

Notable Capital is a longtime investor in the global cybersecurity sector. Its investments include Bitsight, Descope, Drata, Gem Security (Acquired by Wiz), HashiCorp ($HCP, Acquired by IBM), Nozomi Networks, Orca Security, Torq, Tonic, and Vdoo (Acq by JFrog), and more. More information can be found at and @notablecap.

Contact

CMO

Apurva Davé

Aembit

[email protected]

Image -

Logo -

SOURCE Aembit