PSALM Capital Partners With Tropion Sports Partners, Join Blue Owl Home Court For Investment In The NBA

PSALM Capital LLC

MIAMI, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PSALM Capital is excited to join Tropion Sports Partners and Blue Owl's Home Court Fund for investment into the NBA. This represents a significant opportunity for PSALM Capital clients to diversify their investment portfolio with a premier sports asset.

Tropion Sports Partners has launched a partnership to invest into the NBA alongside Blue Owl Capital and the Blue Owl Home Court Fund. Tropion is planning multiple investment tranches, having recently completed a ̃$25 million investment.

Tropion, a global sports investment platform, is led by Philadelphia-based entrepreneur Joseph Greco. Greco is also a minority owner of Major League Soccer's (MLS) Philadelphia Union and the founder and former chairman of PSC Info Group/RevSpring and Experity Ventures. Tropion's group of investors includes current and former professional athletes and well-known entrepreneurs, business leaders, and financial professionals.

"We believe the NBA is positioned to capitalize on its significant global popularity and will continue to grow meaningfully over the next decade in a variety of ways. We are excited to bring access to this opportunity to our elite network of investors in partnership with Blue Owl Capital," said Greco.

Blue Owl Capital is a leading alternative asset manager with $273 billion in assets under management. Formed in 2020, the Home Court Fund provides institutional capital and private equity solutions to the NBA ecosystem to support long-term growth of the league and improve market liquidity, and currently has investments in the Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, and Sacramento Kings.

PSALM Capital LLC is a registered investment adviser. This article is solely for informational purposes. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where PSALM Capital LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by PSALM Capital LLC unless a client service agreement is in place.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE PSALM Capital

