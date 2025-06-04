One Kingsland By Sun Homes Debuts At Edge-On-Hudson

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The launch of One Kingsland marks the latest in a series of milestones at Edge-on-Hudson, which recently celebrated the opening of the first retail location within the community, as DeCicco & Sons Sleepy Hollow opened a stunning 50,000 square foot market that includes a second level bar and restaurant with outdoor seating. In addition, a new fishing and strolling pier and "dock and dine" floating dock are set to be unveiled during summer 2025 along the Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk at Edge-on-Hudson. The recent additions enhance the community's focus on connections and are proving instantly popular with residents and visitors alike.

"There's real momentum at Edge-on-Hudson, and One Kingsland is helping drive that forward," said Jonathan Stein, Founder and CEO of PCD Development, Master Developer of Edge-on-Hudson alongside Biddle Real Estate Ventures (BREV), "As the final townhome neighborhood in the community, it brings a fresh layer of energy with distinctive architecture, private amenities, and a prime location close to parks and river. It's exciting to see Edge-on-Hudson continue to grow in such a dynamic way."

The One Kingsland neighborhood at Edge-on-Hudson, set adjacent to Kingsland Point Park and the Hudson River, is perfectly situated to take advantage of all the community has to offer. The thoughtfully handcrafted four-level townhomes display an urban sensibility even as they blend seamlessly with the surrounding environment. Peter Chavkin, Managing Partner - Development, Sun Homes, commented "We're incredibly proud to bring One Kingsland to life at Edge-on-Hudson. These townhomes reflect our commitment to quality craftsmanship and timeless design, set within a community that offers unparalleled riverfront living and access to exceptional amenities."

The homes, ranging in size from 2,955 to 3,833 square-feet, feature elevators, hardwood flooring, soaring ceilings and expansive roof-deck terraces, many of which are designed to take advantage of park views, direct and indirect river views, or views of the 1883 Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse and Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk. A private 2,400 square-foot clubhouse and lap pool, exclusively for residents of One Kingsland, is currently under construction and will offer a dedicated space for relaxation and recreation. The clubhouse includes a separate fitness building and club room, set at either end of the amenity space. A 75' outdoor lap pool is ideal for leisurely swims or exercise routines, while chaise lounges and cabanas are set at the heart of this design for secluded relaxation.

"From the foundations to the final finishes, and the design of homes and shared spaces, every detail at One Kingsland has been carefully considered to enhance style and livability," said Guy Mazzola, Managing Partner – Construction and Operations, Sun Homes. Whether hosting friends, taking a remote work call, or unwinding after a long day, the clubhouse is both functional and fun. The modern gym is designed to suit any fitness routine, featuring premium cardio and strength equipment. Open areas for yoga, stretching, or mindful movement ensure versatility.

Edge-on-Hudson is located just 25 miles north of Manhattan, within walking distance between two Metro-North train stations (Tarrytown and Philipse Manor), affording express access from Grand Central in just 38 minutes. Edge-on-Hudson is set to include 1,177 townhomes, condos and apartments; a 140-room boutique hotel; 135,000 square feet of retail space and 35,000 square feet of office space, in addition to more than 16 acres of new parkland. DeCicco & Sons Sleepy Hollow opened in March, 2025 at Edge-on-Hudson. Master Developers of Edge-on-Hudson are Biddle Real Estate Ventures (BREV) and PCD Development. More information is available at .

About Biddle Real Estate Ventures (BREV)

Headquartered in New York City, BREV is focused on mixed-use, master-planned communities, with proven expertise in resolving complex land-use and financing issues. The firm is dedicated to creating communities of the highest quality that reflect the local history, culture and context of their settings. BREV is known for its deep capital market relationships as well as thoughtful community engagement with all stakeholders during the earliest stages of a project - ensuring financial viability and win-win development outcomes. The company is led by a close-knit team of professionals who have been associated with the successful development of more than 5,000 new homes throughout the New York tri-state areas and Northern Virginia.

About PCD Development

PCD Development is a full-service real estate development firm. Its fully integrated team is involved in all real estate services, including those related to acquisitions, underwriting, diligence, design, entitlements, construction management, financing, leasing, sales, and property management. With over $2 billion in assets in the development pipeline, including some of the largest master-planned, mixed-use communities in the greater NYC area, PCD is one of the most active developers in the region.

