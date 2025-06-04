Nasdaq Launches Exclusive Access To Nasdaq Private Market's Tape D® API To Deliver Advanced Visibility Into Private Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Real-Time Private Company Dataset Offers Critical Pricing and Valuation Insights for Private Companies, Investors, and Advisors

NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that the company has partnered with Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), a leading provider of secondary liquidity solutions to private companies, employees, and investors, to provide greater price transparency and valuation visibility into private, pre-IPO companies, including unicorns and other startups through NPM's Tape D® private company dataset.

As the exclusive distributor of the Tape D API, Nasdaq is enhancing essential transparency and access to an increasingly complex private company landscape. Now available to Nasdaq clients through API integration via Nasdaq Data Link , Tape D addresses critical transparency challenges by helping investors evaluate private holdings with greater confidence, enabling banks to structure private transactions more effectively, supporting wealth advisors and shareholders in managing liquidity needs, and equipping private companies with valuable insights for capital raises and tender offers. This comprehensive data product delivers real-time private market pricing by seamlessly integrating primary round data, secondary market transactions, and accounting data including mutual fund marks and 409A valuations.

"Nasdaq was founded on the principle of leveraging technology to make markets more efficient, and we are committed to driving the same transformation in private markets that we've achieved in public markets," said Oliver Albers, Executive Vice President, Chief Product Officer, Capital Access Platforms at Nasdaq. "The collaboration with Nasdaq Private Market builds upon this foundation, reflecting Nasdaq's continued commitment to creating an ecosystem where transparency, accessibility, and improved outcomes naturally extend across the entire investment lifecycle,” noted Albers.

"The private market is now a critical arena for valuation, investment, and planning, and requires accurate, real-time data. With over 1,200 unicorns and billions in equity held by private shareholders, the need for a reliable valuation benchmark is greater than ever. Tape D brings essential clarity to private markets, and we are excited to partner with Nasdaq to broaden access to market participants," said Marc Perkins, CFA, Senior Vice President of Product at Nasdaq Private Market. In addition to the Tape D API from Nasdaq, NPM offers individual subscriptions directly via NPM's website .

The launch of this data partnership with Nasdaq Private Market marks the latest step in Nasdaq's commitment to enhancing transparency, access, and portfolio management capabilities across the public-to-private investment spectrum. This includes offerings such as Nasdaq Fund Secondaries, which bring greater efficiency, transparency, and scalability to secondary transactions. Nasdaq also delivers solutions designed to equip asset owners and asset allocators with essential research and portfolio management tools that span both public and private markets. These enhancements address specific market challenges, helping managers clearly articulate their value propositions to gather assets while giving allocators the visibility they need for confident decision making.

