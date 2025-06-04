Berghaus Makes U.S. Debut At Outside Festival

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iconic British Outdoor Brand Introduces Heritage and Innovation to North American Audience

SUNDERLAND, England, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berghaus , the renowned British outdoor brand with nearly six decades of mountaineering heritage, proudly announced its official entry into the U.S. market at this past weekend's Outside Festival in Denver. The launch event, titled“THIS IS BERGHAUS,” took place on Saturday, May 31, at 2:30 p.m. in Civic Center Park, marking a significant milestone for the brand as it brings its legacy of adventure and innovation to North American outdoor enthusiasts.

As a presenting sponsor of the Outside Festival, Berghaus joined a dynamic lineup of global outdoor leaders, including REI Co-op, The North Face, and Brooks Running. The festival, now in its second year, continues to attract thousands of outdoor and music enthusiasts, for a weekend of live music, wellness sessions, film screenings, and gear showcases.

“Launching Berghaus in the U.S. at the Outside Festival is a pivotal moment for us,” says Charlie Pym, global senior vice president at Berghaus.“As we look to strengthen our global presence as a trusted outdoor brand, we know that the U.S. presents a large opportunity, not only because of the growing interest in outdoor participation but also the cultural relevance outdoor brands play in the lifestyle and active communities throughout the country.”

Festival-goers experienced the latest collections from Berghaus, including the reissued Meru and Trango jackets from the new Concert Collection, inspired by the brand's 1990s designs. These pieces blend technical performance with retro style, resonating with seasoned adventurers, and street style enthusiasts alike.

The Berghaus booth also featured appearances by brand ambassadors, interactive product demonstrations, and provided participants with insights into the brand's initiatives focused on accessibility and sustainability in outdoor exploration.

"The connection of Berghaus to the Denver outdoor community was natural and seamless. It felt as if we had always been a part of this rich, active outdoor community," says Shane Wallace, North American vice president of portfolio brands at Pentland Brands.

Berghaus' U.S. debut aligns with its mission to make the outdoors more inclusive and accessible, reflecting the broader goals of the Outside Festival. The brand's presence in Denver signifies its commitment to engaging with the vibrant American outdoor community and expanding its global footprint.

Berghaus will continue its introduction to the U.S. market by attending upcoming trade events including the Grassroots Outdoor Alliance in Reno, NV, and the Switchback Event in Nashville, TN.

About Berghaus: Founded in 1966 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Berghaus has been at the forefront of outdoor gear innovation for nearly 60 years. Known for pioneering technologies and a dedication to quality, the brand offers a wide range of clothing and equipment designed for outdoor adventures. Berghaus is a subsidiary of Pentland Group and continues to inspire explorers worldwide.

