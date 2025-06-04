Polyimide Films & Tapes Markets: Flexible Printed Circuits, Specialty Fabricated Products, Pressure-Sensitive Tapes, Motors/Generators, Wires & Cables - Global Forecast To 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|321
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.38 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.31 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Company Profiles
- Pi Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. Dupont Kaneka Corporation Taimide Tech. Inc. Ube Corporation Toray Industries, Inc. Kolon Industries, Inc. Saint-Gobain 3M Company Nitto Denko Corporation Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd. Aavid Kunze Gmbh Dunmore Corporation Taiflex Scientific Co., Ltd. Evertech Envisafe Ecology Co., Ltd. Flexcon Company, Inc. Industrial Summit Technology Corporation Skc Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd. Dr. Dietrich Mueller Gmbh Yunda Electronic Materials Co., Ltd. Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Co., Ltd. Shinmax Technology Ltd. Tianjin Hengji International Trade Co., Ltd. Circuit Components Supplies Ltd. Polyonics, Inc.
Attachment
-
Polyimide Films & Tapes Market
