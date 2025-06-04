Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Polyimide Films & Tapes Markets: Flexible Printed Circuits, Specialty Fabricated Products, Pressure-Sensitive Tapes, Motors/Generators, Wires & Cables - Global Forecast To 2030


2025-06-04 10:46:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global polyimide films & tapes market, valued at USD 1.38 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 2.31 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by technological advancements and increased demand for high-performance materials in electronics and aerospace. The flexible printed circuits segment is set to lead, propelled by miniaturization in the electronics sector. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth, fueled by rising demands in China, India, and Japan. Key players include DuPont, Kaneka, and 3M. The report provides insights on market drivers, challenges, and opportunities, aiding stakeholders in strategy formulation.

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyimide Films & Tapes Market by Application (Flexible Printed Circuits, Specialty Fabricated Products, Pressure-Sensitive Tapes, Motors/Generators, Wires & Cables), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The polyimide films & tapes market, estimated at USD 1.38 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 2.31 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.0% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is attributed to technological advancements and increasing demand for reliable, high-performance materials across sectors such as electronics and aerospace.

Flexible printed circuits segment to grow at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030:

As the electronics sector advances towards miniaturization, the demand for lightweight, flexible, and reliable electronic components elevates. Flexible printed circuits, essential in smartphones, tablets, wearables, and automotive electronics, are increasingly reliant on polyimide materials due to their capacity to meet these stringent sectorial demands.

Electronics end-use industry segment to grow at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030:

Emerging flexible and wearable electronics have driven novel applications for polyimide films. From flexible displays to foldable devices, these films provide pivotal flexibility, thermal stability, and electrical properties, crucial for the burgeoning demand in wearable technology and flexible electronics.

Asia Pacific region to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030:

The Asia Pacific region is poised for significant growth in the polyimide films & tapes market. With increasing demand in electronic devices, automotive components, and aerospace applications across China, India, Japan, and South Korea, polyimide films are vital due to their electrical insulation and thermal stability properties.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 321
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.38 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.31 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0%
Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

  • Pi Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
  • Dupont
  • Kaneka Corporation
  • Taimide Tech. Inc.
  • Ube Corporation
  • Toray Industries, Inc.
  • Kolon Industries, Inc.
  • Saint-Gobain
  • 3M Company
  • Nitto Denko Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.
  • Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd.
  • Aavid Kunze Gmbh
  • Dunmore Corporation
  • Taiflex Scientific Co., Ltd.
  • Evertech Envisafe Ecology Co., Ltd.
  • Flexcon Company, Inc.
  • Industrial Summit Technology Corporation
  • Skc
  • Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd.
  • Dr. Dietrich Mueller Gmbh
  • Yunda Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.
  • Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Co., Ltd.
  • Shinmax Technology Ltd.
  • Tianjin Hengji International Trade Co., Ltd.
  • Circuit Components Supplies Ltd.
  • Polyonics, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Polyimide Films & Tapes Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN04062025004107003653ID1109636765

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search