Business Reporter: Creating Just, Inclusive And Resilient Cities
In his acceptance speech, Nga Kor Ming talked about his commitment to implementing the New Urban Agenda while also calling for member states' unified effort to achieve its goals. He reiterated Malaysia's support for the Strategic Plan's focus on adequate housing, which, he maintained, forms the“bedrock for the provision of basic services and land tenure security.” Advancing adequate housing globally, he believes, should also inform other Habitat-related thematic focus areas including Zero Waste, urban renewal and other inclusive development policies. He also talked about Malaysia taking an active role at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan in May next year, as well as hosting a Joint Bureau meeting in Penang, Malaysia on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Conference of Ministers of Housing & Urban Development in October 2025.
Mandated by the UN General Assembly, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) works in over 90 countries to promote transformative change in cities and human settlements through knowledge, policy advice, technical assistance and collaborative action.
To learn more about its UN-Habitat programme, visit their site .
----------------------------
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
----------------------------
About Nga Kor Ming
David Nga Kor Ming is a Malaysian politician and lawyer who has served as the Minister of Housing and Local Government in the Unity Government administration under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim since December 2022.
href="" rel="external nofollow" my/profile-ahli?&uweb=dr&id=4115&lang=e
Neil Khor
UN-Habitat
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment