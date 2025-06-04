Copper IUD Market Estimated To Reach US$7.744 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 5.17%

The Copper IUD Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% from US$6.019 billion in 2025 to US$7.744 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the Copper IUD Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$7.744 billion by 2030.The Copper IUD market has been steadily growing in recent years as more and more women are turning to this long-term birth control option. With the rise in popularity of non-hormonal birth control methods, the Copper IUD has emerged as a safe and effective choice for women looking for a reliable form of contraception.This growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness about the benefits of Copper IUDs, such as their high efficacy rate, long-term effectiveness, and lack of hormonal side effects.One of the main advantages of Copper IUDs is their high efficacy rate, with a failure rate of less than 1%. This makes them one of the most reliable forms of birth control available. Additionally, Copper IUDs do not contain hormones, making them a suitable option for women who cannot or do not want to use hormonal birth control methods. This has made Copper IUDs a popular choice among women of all ages and backgrounds.The growing demand for non-hormonal birth control options has also been a driving force behind the growth of the Copper IUD market. With increasing concerns about the potential side effects of hormonal birth control, more women are seeking out alternative options. The Copper IUD provides a safe and effective solution, with the added benefit of being a long-term birth control method that can last up to 10 years.As the Copper IUD market continues to expand, it is clear that this birth control option is here to stay. With its high efficacy rate, lack of hormonal side effects, and long-term effectiveness, the Copper IUD is a top choice for women looking for a reliable and convenient form of contraception. As more women become aware of its benefits, the market is expected to see even further growth in the coming years.Access sample report or view details: report/copper-iud-marketAs a part of the report, the major players operating in the Copper IUD Market that have been covered are Bayer (Pty) Ltd, Pregna International Limited, SMB Corporation, CooperSurgical, Inc, Mona Lisa N.V., among others.The market analytics report segments the Copper IUD Market as follows:By End User.Hospitals.Gynecology Clinics.Community Health Care CentersBy Distribution Channel.Direct Sales.Online SalesBy Geography.North AmericaoUnited StatesoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Bayer (Pty) Ltd.Pregna International Limited.SMB Corporation.CooperSurgical, Inc.Mona Lisa N.V..EurimPharm Arzneimittel GmbHReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Global Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market: report/global-rapid-diagnostic-kits-market.Contraceptives Market: report/contraceptives-market.Femtech Market: report/femtech-market.Women's Health Devices Market: report/womens-health-devices-market.Hormonal Contraceptives Market: report/hormonal-contraceptives-marketAbout UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 