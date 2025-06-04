Dime Community Bank Selects Quantifind To Strengthen Sanctions Screening In Payments

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc., the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1), has chosen Quantifind's AI-powered risk intelligence platform to enhance its sanctions screening for payments.

Faced with increasing regulatory scrutiny and growing complexity in global transactions, Dime sought a more precise and scalable solution to strengthen its compliance program while maintaining efficient operations. After a competitive evaluation, Dime selected Quantifind for its advanced capabilities in risk detection and seamless integration into existing workflows.

"Our partnership with Quantifind represents a significant advancement in our compliance capabilities," said Michael Fegan, CTO, Dime Community Bank. "Quantifind's AI-driven platform equips us to protect our customers and communities while maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance."

"We're proud to partner with Dime Community Bank and extend our support to mid-market banks that are critical to the financial ecosystem," said Graham Bailey, Quantifind COO. "Quantifind's solutions are designed to empower banks of all sizes to tackle financial crime with unparalleled speed, accuracy, and scalability."

Quantifind's commitment to supporting mid-market banks reflects a broader mission to deliver purpose-built AI solutions that help institutions of all sizes detect and mitigate financial crime risks.

About Dime Community Bank

Dime Community Bank, headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, has served its community since 1864. With over 60 locations across the New York metropolitan area, which includes the five boroughs, Long Island, and Westchester County, Dime offers a comprehensive range of financial services for individuals and businesses.

About Quantifind

Quantifind is a leader in financial crime intelligence automation. Its GraphyteTM platform delivers real-time, accurate risk assessments by integrating internal data with unstructured public information, enabling organizations to uncover hidden threats and strengthen compliance with speed, accuracy, and scale.

1 Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.

Media Contact

Annalisa Camarillo

EVP of Marketing, Quantifind

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Quantifind

