Caringkind To Host 29Th Annual Forget-Me-Not Gala Honoring Leaders In Alzheimer's Advocacy And Advancing Critical Caregiving Support Services

David Hyde Pierce to Emcee Star-Studded Evening at Cipriani 42nd Street Celebrating Compassion, Innovation, and Human-Centered Dementia Care

NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringKind , a leading expert in Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving, proudly announces its 29th annual Forget-Me-Not Gala taking place on Monday, June 9th, 2025, from 6:30pm to 9:30pm at Cipriani 42nd Street. The Gala is CaringKind's signature fundraising event, benefiting its vital programs that support individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer's and related dementias.

Returning as Master of Ceremonies is Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor, activist, and advocate David Hyde Pierce , whose longtime support of the Alzheimer's community anchors an evening of inspiration, storytelling, and collective impact. Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, seated dinner, musical performances, and an awards program - followed by a high-energy after-party with dancing and desserts beginning at 9:30 PM.

This year's event theme, Connect2Living , reflects CaringKind's commitment to creating a dignified, compassionate community where individuals living with dementia, their care partners, and families can thrive through connection, dignity, and support at every stage of the disease.

Honorees

CaringKind will present the following awards to distinguished leaders in health, innovation, and culture:

Dr. Susan Beane, MD, FACP – Connect2Impact Award

As Executive Medical Director at Healthfirst , Dr. Beane has transformed how underserved populations receive care - championing equitable, whole-person healthcare that puts compassion at the center. Her leadership in CaringKind's Healthy NY partnership made Healthfirst the first insurance provider to offer dementia care services directly to its members, setting a new precedent for community health innovation.

Peter Frishauf – Connect2Hope Award

A digital health pioneer and founder of Medscape , Peter Frishauf revolutionized access to medical information and ethical technology use. A visionary who also champions age-friendly cities and livable communities, Peter was an early supporter of CaringKind's Connect2Living initiative, using technology and community design to make Alzheimer's care more human-centered and hopeful.

Fern Mallis – Connect2Vision & Culture Award

Known as the "Godmother of Fashion," Fern Mallis is the former Executive Director of the CFDA and the creator of New York Fashion Week. As President of Fern Mallis LLC , she has spent decades shaping global fashion while championing young creatives. Her influence extends beyond fashion - using her platform to raise awareness for causes close to her heart. She will be introduced by Kenneth Cole .

Special Guests

Emma Heming Willis , author, care partner, advocate, and Co-Founder of Make Time Wellness, and Helen Christoni , brand builder, women's health advocate, Co-Founder and CEO of Make Time Wellness, will join the evening's program. Together, they lead Make Time Wellness - a science-backed brand advancing the conversation around women's brain health, designed to help women prioritize their minds, bodies, and overall well-being.

The live auction will be hosted by Seth Herzog , a resident comedian from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, who is returning once again to bring his signature energy and humor to the event, alongside Lydia Fenet, CEO and Founder of Lydia Fenet Agency who will guide the Paddle Raise.

This year's Gala arrives at a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Just last month, the FDA announced the clearance of the first-ever blood test to aid in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease, marking a groundbreaking step forward in early detection and intervention. This medical advancement brings renewed urgency and hope to the Alzheimer's community, making the support services provided by CaringKind more essential than ever. As more families begin their caregiving journey earlier in the disease process, CaringKind's expert programs, guidance, and services will play an increasingly vital role in helping them navigate the road ahead.

"We are excited this years focus on Connect2Living is more than a program. It's a promise, to build an Alzheimer's community where no one walks alone. Whether it's music therapy, early-stage support groups, or caregiver training rooted in compassion, we are creating spaces where people affected by dementia can thrive, not just survive. We are honoring memories, rewriting stigma, and celebrating every moment of clarity and joy," says Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh, President and CEO of CaringKind.

For more information about CaringKind's Forget-Me-Not Gala, including donations and ticket purchases, please visit ckgala

About CaringKind

CaringKind is your leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving working directly with community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. CaringKind is dedicated to being your Trusted Partner in the journey through Alzheimer's and related dementia care, providing guidance, support, and comprehensive services to every person, at every stage of the disease. From the moment of diagnosis to end-of-life care, their mission is to ensure that everyone, regardless of their background or the challenges they face, receive the trusted support they need, ensuring no one walks this path alone.

