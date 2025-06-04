Bnbuilders Breaks Ground On Bates Technical College Fire Training Center

"This new Fire Service Training Center represents a major investment in our students, our community, and the future of public safety. We are proud to partner with BNBuilders and Miller Hull to bring this vital facility to life. It will provide our students with the hands-on, real-world training they need to respond with skill and confidence in critical situations. This center reinforces our commitment to workforce development and our role in preparing the next generation of first responders," said Dr. Lin Zhou, President of Bates Technical College.

The new center will support Bates' fire service program, which trains students in firefighting, emergency medical response, and hazardous materials handling. As the demand for skilled firefighters continues to grow, this facility will be a vital hub for workforce development.

BNBuilders is honored to support Bates Technical College in creating a purpose-built facility that contributes to the future of public safety in Tacoma. The Fire Service Training Center is scheduled for completion in summer 2026.

