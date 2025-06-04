G-SHOCK UNVEILS HIDDEN GLOW VOL.2 SEA OF STARS
The striking phosphorescent dials are complemented by a refined white and blue bio-based resin color palette, reflecting the natural transformation of the coastline. Each model captures the dynamic spirit of coastal summer life while delivering the exceptional durability and performance for which G-SHOCK is renowned, including LED lighting to ensure optimal visibility in low-light conditions.
The second edition of the Hidden Glow series delivers a fresh, elevated take on the fan-favorite collection, designed to captivate watch enthusiasts and make a bold statement just in time for summer.
The six new timepieces are equipped with the following features:
-
Shock-resistant structure
200 Meter water resistance
Stopwatch
Countdown timer
5 Daily Alarms
Multi-function alarm (DW6900HDS)
LED light
12/24 Hour time formats
The GA700HDS-7A ($110), GA110HDS-7A ($140), GA2100HDS-7A ($110), GA2100HDS7A1 ($110), DW6900HDS-7 ($110), and DW6900HDS7A1 ($110), are now available for purchase at select retailers, gshock, and the G-SHOCK Soho Store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit GSHOCK.
About G-SHOCK
CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up."
About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit
FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:
5WPR
[email protected]
Sue VanderSchans / Cecilia Lederer
CASIO AMERICA, INC.
(973) 361-5400
[email protected]
[email protected]
SOURCE Casio America, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment