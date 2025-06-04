G-SHOCK UNVEILS HIDDEN GLOW VOL.2 SEA OF STARS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Each timepiece within the six-piece collection features a captivating blue phosphorescent dial, crafted using resin components infused with phosphorescent material. This material, applied either across the entire dial or in select areas, emits a gentle blue glow in darkness, evoking the shimmering effect of plankton drifting through moonlit waters. Whether illuminating the entire face or accentuating specific dial details, this ethereal glow introduces an ocean-inspired element to G-SHOCK's signature toughness, creating a striking and sophisticated silhouette.

The striking phosphorescent dials are complemented by a refined white and blue bio-based resin color palette, reflecting the natural transformation of the coastline. Each model captures the dynamic spirit of coastal summer life while delivering the exceptional durability and performance for which G-SHOCK is renowned, including LED lighting to ensure optimal visibility in low-light conditions.

The second edition of the Hidden Glow series delivers a fresh, elevated take on the fan-favorite collection, designed to captivate watch enthusiasts and make a bold statement just in time for summer.

The six new timepieces are equipped with the following features:



Shock-resistant structure

200 Meter water resistance

Stopwatch

Countdown timer

5 Daily Alarms

Multi-function alarm (DW6900HDS)

LED light 12/24 Hour time formats

The GA700HDS-7A ($110), GA110HDS-7A ($140), GA2100HDS-7A ($110), GA2100HDS7A1 ($110), DW6900HDS-7 ($110), and DW6900HDS7A1 ($110), are now available for purchase at select retailers, gshock, and the G-SHOCK Soho Store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit GSHOCK.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up."

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

5WPR

[email protected]

Sue VanderSchans / Cecilia Lederer

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.