Spirit Airlines Touches Down At Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport With New, Nonstop Service To Three Destinations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Scenic City gains the only nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Newark (EWR) and Orlando (MCO) DANIA BEACH, Fla., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chattanooga is now more scenic than ever with new views of Spirit Airlines' (NYSE American: FLYY) bright yellow planes landing at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) starting today. The carrier's inaugural service provides Chattanooga Guests with nonstop, affordable flights to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) and offers travelers easy one-stop connections to Latin America and the Caribbean. "Our CHA service creates new opportunities for Chattanoogans to discover exciting destinations and make new memories at an unparalleled value," said Duncan Dee, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at Spirit Airlines. "We're proud to add Chattanooga to our route map and help more Guests experience the natural beauty and many activities the Scenic City has to offer."

Spirit Airlines Chattanooga (CHA) Service Destination: Frequency: Launch Date: Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 3x Weekly June 5, 2025 Newark (EWR) 4x Weekly June 4, 2025 Orlando (MCO) 4x Weekly June 4, 2025

"Partnering with Spirit Airlines marks a significant step forward in expanding travel options for our region," said April Cameron, President and CEO of Chattanooga Airport. "These new nonstop routes open the door to high-value connections for our passengers and strengthen Chattanooga's role as a gateway to and from the Southeast. We appreciate Spirit's investment in our community and look forward to welcoming travelers from across these key destinations to the Scenic City."

Free Spirit® Bonus Points Promotion

Following Spirit's recent upgrade of its Free Spirit loyalty program, the airline is celebrating the launch of its Chattanooga service with a Free Spirit loyalty program promotion* where members can earn 1,500 bonus points on roundtrip flights and 750 bonus points on one-way flights to and from Chattanooga (CHA). Travel must be booked by June 10, 2025, and flown by July 9, 2025. The Free Spirit loyalty program is free to join and is the fastest way to earn rewards and status.

Spirit's Guest Experience Enhancements

Chattanooga Guests can look forward to a more comfortable and seamless travel experience with Spirit. The airline's transformation introduced four travel options, ranging from premium to economical, that bring more choice and value to Guests.



Go Big to get enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat®, a carry-on and first checked bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Check-In and Boarding, reserved overhead bin space, complimentary snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi.

Go Comfy and stretch out with more space, a carry-on bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Boarding, reserved overhead bin space, a small snack and non-alcoholic drink.

Go Savvy to get a standard seat selection, carry-on bag and no change or cancel fees. Go to keep it simple with no extras. Standard seat selection, checked bags and other options can be purchased separately.

Recognition

Spirit was recently named Best Airline Overall for 2025 and earned top recognition for safety and affordability for the second consecutive year by WalletHub . Spirit was also recognized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as a 2025 Four Star Low Cost Carrier . Additionally, the airline's Fit Fleet® was ranked one of the world's youngest for 2025 by ch-aviation . Spirit also received the FAA's Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence for the seventh consecutive year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines (NYSE American: FLYY) is committed to safely delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its all-Airbus Fit Fleet®, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit .

