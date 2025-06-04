Thesis Elements Named SIS Solution Provider Of The Year In 2025 Edtech Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious awards program honors Thesis Elements for transforming student success for smaller institutions

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thesis Elements, a Student Information System (SIS) provider purpose-built for small to midsize higher education institutions, today announced it has been named "SIS Solution Provider of the Year". Thesis earned the coveted title in 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Awards, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global education technology market.

"Small and mid-sized colleges have long been underserved by legacy SIS providers," said Jason Duggan, CEO of Thesis Elements. "This award is a powerful validation of our mission to build technology that works for the unique demands of these institutions-giving their teams the tools they need to work more efficiently while staying focused on what matters most: the student experience."

Thesis Elements is recognized for providing a comprehensive, modular cloud-based SIS platform that includes core functionality such as registration, billing and financial aid, degree planning, housing, and reporting-all with deep integration into LMS, CRM and ERP systems. The platform is also backed by an active client user community and a responsive product team that work in close collaboration to execute the product roadmap.

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of educational technology categories. This year's program attracted more than 2,700 nominations from around the world. Thesis Elements stood out for its ability to meet the mission-critical needs of smaller institutions with an intentionally simplified, cloud-native SIS platform that delivers the functionality of enterprise systems without the high cost, complexity, or lengthy implementations.

Added Dugan, "Our goal is to eliminate barriers to digital transformation for schools that don't have armies of developers or large IT budgets. Winning this award reinforces that it's possible to deliver powerful, purpose-built SIS solutions with simplicity and speed."

About Thesis Elements

Thesis Elements is a cloud-based Student Information System purpose-built for small to midsized institutions. Elements drives operational efficiency with an affordable, user-friendly system providing critical operations and administration functions including improving student success, enabling faster financial aid decisions and easier federal and state reporting, integrating with an institutions' campus technology ecosystem including LMS, CRM and ERP systems. With the average implementation time under 12 months, Elements streamlines operations, improves access to essential student data and increases self service tools for students all built on modern technology designed to help future-proof the institution. Backed by a dedicated user community, Elements evolves based on real-world feedback to better serve the needs of smaller institutions. Founded in 2020, Thesis Elements is a business-unit of Thesis America. For more information, visit .

