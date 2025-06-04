Sodium-Ion Battery (Sulfur, Salt) Market - Global Forecast To 2030 With Faradion, Contemporary Amperex Technology, TIAMAT Energy, Hina Battery Technology, And Jiangsu Zoolnasm Leading
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|144
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$0.67 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.01 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Need for Cost-Effective Alternatives to Lithium-Ion Batteries Increasing Demand for Sustainable Energy Storage Solutions
Challenges
- Limited Availability of High-Performance Materials for Sodium-Ion Batteries Wide Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries in Various Industries Lack of Established Supply Chains
Opportunities
- Abundance of Sodium Resources Innovation and Technological Advances in Sodium-Ion Batteries
Company Profiles
- Faradion Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) Tiamat Energy Hina Battery Technology Co., Ltd. Jiangsu Zoolnasm Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Altris AB Natron Energy, Inc. NGK Insulators, Ltd. Li-Fun Technology Corporation Limited Jiangsu Transimage Technology Co., Ltd. Zhejiang Natrium Energy Co., Ltd. Sodion Energy Pvt. Ltd. Indi Energy Northvolt AB Zonergy Corporation BYD Motors Inc. Farasis Energy Europe GmbH Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd.
