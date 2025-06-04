Sodium-Ion Battery (Sulfur, Salt) Market - Global Forecast To 2030 With Faradion, Contemporary Amperex Technology, TIAMAT Energy, Hina Battery Technology, And Jiangsu Zoolnasm Leading

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium-ion Battery Market by Battery Type (Sodium-Sulfur and Sodium-Salt), Technology Type (Aqueous and Non-aqueous), End-use (Energy Storage, Automotive, and Industrial), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report serves as a valuable tool for market leaders and new entrants, providing precise revenue forecasts for the sodium-ion battery market and its segments. It offers stakeholders an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape and insights to refine their business strategies. Additionally, it provides a pulse on market dynamics, outlining key drivers and challenges.

Key players such as Faradion (UK), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (China), TIAMAT Energy (France), HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Jiangsu Zoolnasm Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China) are strategically expanding through acquisitions, partnerships, and other agreements to boost their market presence.

Aqueous Sodium-Ion Battery Segment

The aqueous sodium-ion battery technology is anticipated to capture the second-largest market share during this period. Despite its lower energy density, the appeal of this segment lies in its cost-effectiveness and safety. These batteries use water-based electrolytes, providing a more secure solution compared to their non-aqueous counterparts.

Rapid Growth in Automotive Applications

The automotive industry is experiencing a swift adoption of sodium-ion batteries as an efficient energy storage solution. The advantages-high energy density, rapid charging, and heightened safety-are propelling their use in electric vehicles, aligning with tougher emission standards and rising consumer demand. Leading manufacturers are developing innovative materials and technologies to optimize the cost and efficiency of these batteries.

Key Attributes:

