SECU Awards Summer Camp Scholarships To 457 Youth Members Statewide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RALEIGH, N.C., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees' Credit Union (SECU) has concluded its fourth annual Summer Camp Awards campaign, granting $500 scholarships to 457 young members throughout North Carolina. Recipients were selected through random drawings, with one FAT CATand one Zardwinner per branch from all eligible entries. The scholarships will be used for the registration costs and associated fees at the summer camp chosen by each youth winner. Applicants submitted an illustration or essay about their dream camp experience to be entered into the contest.

Since its launch in 2022 the program has provided scholarships totaling $508,000 to 1,016 FAT CAT and Zard members. Summer Camp Awards were established to encourage young members to expand their knowledge through fun and engaging summer camps and provide financial support to help youth families pursue these impactful opportunities.

“Parks was very excited when he found out he was a Summer Camp Award winner,” said Michael Hamilton, father of Raleigh-Wakefield Branch winner Parks Hamilton. "For his entry, he drew a picture of pandas, bamboo, flowers, a hummingbird, a seagull, and volcanos – things he's seen in Kung Fu Panda. He will be attending a Tae Kwon Do camp this summer and is really looking forward to it.”

“We are so pleased to contribute to our young members' summer camp experiences and continue our support for SECU families across the state through this beneficial program for a fourth consecutive year,” said SECU President and CEO Leigh Brady.“The educational opportunities afforded to youth through summer camps are so incredibly valuable, and I want to offer our sincere congratulations to this year's winners!”

A bout SECU

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 88 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $55 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, , and the SECU Mobile App.

Contact: Sandra Jones, Communications, ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at