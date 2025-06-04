Sound, Spirit, And Celebration: Maejor, Jim James, And Vic Mensa Lead The Musical Heartbeat Of Psychedelic Science 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) . Music Is the Bridge: Frequencies, Visions, Creativity Session at PS2025 Explores the Role of Sound in Emotional Integration, Brainwave Regulation, and Therapeutic Breakthroughs

DENVER, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychedelic Science , the premier global gathering for psychedelic research, medicine, policy, and culture hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), has unveiled an inspiring lineup of musical visionaries headlining both the keynote stage and immersive live events at Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025) in Denver, Colorado.

Keynote: Sound, Frequencies, and Emotional Alchemy

Grammy-nominated artist and sound healing innovator Maejor (Brandon Green) and rapper and activist Vic Mensa will join forces in a powerful keynote session titled Music Is the Bridge: Frequencies, Visions, Creativity . On Wednesday, June 18 (2:30–3:15 PM MDT) in the Bluebird Ballroom 1A – these artists will explore how sound becomes medicine and melody a tool for transformation.

Maejor-known for mastering albums at 432 Hz-shares how scientifically tuned music fosters deep harmony and Vic Mensa will speak to how medicine journeys have influenced his music, activism, and sense of ancestral connection.

“Music is a universal language. It resonates deeply, brings people together, and creates space for healing and self-discovery. That is why we use it as a bridge, not just to inspire but to share resources, support community, and spark curiosity. This keynote features some of the most visionary artists of our time, showing how music can be a catalyst for healing and radical creativity. And beyond the stage, the energy continues throughout the week as Denver becomes a living soundscape, with performances by Flying Lotus, Reggie Watts, Vic Mensa, and more.”

- Devon Phillips, Community & Partnerships Officer

More Music, More Magic Across Denver

But the magic doesn't stop at the Colorado Convention Center. Throughout the week, Denver transforms into a vibrant soundscape with unforgettable performances and immersive events:



MAPS Psychedelic Science Kickoff Party with Flying Lotus & Reggie Watts Live , and Jim James and Vic Mensa DJ Sets: My Morning Jacket's Jim James and Vic Mensa will both host special DJ sets, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening ahead of Flying Lotus & Reggie Watts Live at the Mission Ballroom on Tuesday, June 17 . Presented by Good Trip Studios, producers of Have a Good Trip on Netflix, this kickoff promises an electrifying fusion of music, art, and community.



Tandava with Poranguí & Savej : Join Tandava Retreats on Tuesday, June 17, at Cervantes for a night of tribal rhythms, global healing sounds, and comedy by Dennis Walker (the Mycopreneur).



Good Trip Presents: Conversation + Listening Party with Vic Mensa ( Wednesday, June 18 at The PORTAL Dome): An intimate, 360° experience with music, film, and deep conversation. Join rapper and activist Vic Mensa for a Q&A and listening session, blending beats and dialogue in the immersive PORTAL Dome. Moderated by Donick Cary (Have a Good Trip, The Simpsons).



Blind Melon with Ridgeliners Live at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom (Thursday, June 19) : Experience an unforgettable night of alternative rock as Blind Melon brings their neo-psychedelic sound to Denver's Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on Thursday, June 19. Known for their 1993 hit "No Rain," Blind Melon continues to captivate audiences with their unique blend of rock and soulful melodies.



Good Trip Presents: Conversation, Q&A, and Listening Party of My Morning Jacket's New Album“Is” with Jim James ( Friday, June 20 at The PORTAL Dome) invites you to an intimate, 360° experience that blends music, film, and deep conversation. Join My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James for a Q&A and exclusive listening session for the band's new album,“is ” in the immersive PORTAL Dome. Moderated by Donick Cary (Have a Good Trip, The Simpsons).



LSZEE: LSDREAM & CloZee Live at Mission Ballroom (June 19–22): A bass-fueled collaboration that fuses psychedelic rhythms and global beats for an auditory adventure.



Ecstatic Dance Denver (Sunday Morning Dance Party – Sober, Safe, and Sacred): No booze. No cell phones. No small talk. Just pure movement with Denver's top EDM DJs.

Other highlights include immersive series like Shroomski Melt , Queer Magic 2 , and more community gatherings.

Visit PsychedelicScience.org to view the full schedule, register for workshops, and explore hotel and travel options. Workshop spaces are limited and available on a first-come basis.

About Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the world's leading psychedelic conference. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from June 16-20, 2025 , this five-day event brings together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. Facilitated by Superfly , known for producing iconic events such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, PS2025 will feature expert speakers; hands-on workshops; community events with art, music, and mindfulness activities; and scholarship opportunities to support broad participation.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science conference series has fostered knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and community-building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit , and follow us on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS' conference flagship, Psychedelic Science , has been the leading convening of the psychedelic community since 2010. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics, a drug-development public benefit company, and the Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance research , change drug policy , and evolve education in the field of psychedelics.

