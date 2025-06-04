Deep MM CEO Nathaniel Powell To Present At Fixed Income Leaders Summit
During the presentation Nathaniel will explore both the current and potential applications of AI and machine learning while highlighting how companies in the fixed income space can start deploying them. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into how LLM models can improve decision making and how to address the challenges that come with adopting this technology.
"AI, machine learning, and deep learning are making advances every day in the world's economies, which is why there is no good reason for fixed income professionals to be left behind by them, as AI will have an outsized impact in capital markets," said Nathaniel Powell, CEO and Founder of Deep MM. "It is an honor that Deep MM was chosen to represent AI at FILS and I am excited to discuss the huge ROI potential for AI technology in fixed income trading.”
Nathaniel and the Deep MM team will be available to meet at the company's booth (Booth #50) for the duration of the conference – June 9-11.
About Deep MM:
Deep MM is an AI-powered credit trading solution that leverages advanced deep learning, trade secrets, and data analytics to enhance market performance and transparency. The company is pioneering large event models (LEMs), a new and important AI modality for financial and healthcare logistic scenarios. Currently its LEMs provide the most accurate U.S. corporate bond pricing and actionable insights for traders, sell-side dealers, and portfolio managers.
Based in New York, the company features a team of seasoned experts from the world's leading banks and tech firms, such as Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and Microsoft. For more information, please visit .
About Fixed Income Leaders Summit:
Fixed Income Leaders Summit will bring together America's leading buy side heads of fixed income trading and investment, with over 1000 attendees expected from across the full fixed income ecosystem, including representation from all the leading North American buy side firms For more information about the conference, please visit .
Contact:
Scott Rosenblum
For Deep MM
LEVEL PR
...
646-776-1222
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .
