$50+ Bn Intelligent Robotics Market Analysis: Industrial Robots, Service Robots (Ground, Underwater), Collaborative Robots - Global Forecast To 2030 With Case Study Analysis Of Amazon, Pal And Nippon
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|263
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$13.99 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$50.33 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|29.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Focus on Industrial Automation Rapid Digital Transformation and AI Integration in Critical Sectors Rising Popularity of Robot-Assisted Surgeries
Restraints
- Complexities Associated with Interoperability and Integration of Robotics Systems Reluctance to Adopt New Technologies by SMEs due to Financial and Operational Barriers
Opportunities
- Shortage of Skilled Workforce and High Labor Costs Implementation of Smart City Projects Mounting Demand for Cost-Effective Eldercare Solutions
Challenges
- High Technical Complexities and Commercialization Issues
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
- Advanced Speech Synthesis Machine Vision Computer Vision Robot-As-A-Service (RaaS)
Complementary Technologies
- Internet of Things (IoT)
Adjacent Technologies
- Smart Materials Soft Robotics
Case Study Analysis
- Amazon Robotics Deploys Eight Robots to Help Employees Optimize Operations Pal Robotics Takes Part in Sandro Project to Introduce Innovative Robots That Assist Elderly Population Nippon Trends Food Service, Inc. Uses Softbank Robotics Group's Keenbot Robot to Improve Efficiency and Staff Productivity
Companies Featured
- Intuitive Surgical iRobot Corporation Ecovacs Kuka AG ABB Nvidia Corporation Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Intel Corporation Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Softbank Robotics Group Hanson Robotics Ltd. Fanuc Corporation Tesla Diligent Robotics Inc. Dusty Robotics Starship Technologies Moley Robotics Ecorobotix CMR Surgical Ltd. Neura Robotics GmbH Agile Robots SE Pal Robotics Covariant Realtime Robotics Brain Corporation Anybotics Sota Robotics (HK) Limited Vecna Robotics
