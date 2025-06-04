Ticki Favaroth Covers Cheryl Magazine & Launches The Wisdom Tabletm

Ticki Favaorth Covers Cheryl Magazine which also profiles 5 top business leaders who are members of The BOW Collective

Founding Member of billion-dollar ecosystems, Favaroth profiled as the cover feature of Cheryl Magazine, June 2025 Summer issue

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a stunning atmosphere of style and spirit, more than 100 leaders, entrepreneurs, and change agents gathered at Soy Cowboy – The Bamboo Room, Arlington's premier pan-Asian dining destination, for“A Celebration of Leadership, Legacy & Light” honoring the debut of Ticki Favaroth as the cover feature of Cheryl Magazine, June 2025 Summer issue. The elegant affair also marked the official unveiling of her newest platform, The Wisdom TableTM.The evening's highlight was a soul-stirring Fireside Chat between Favaroth and Cheryl Magazine's Editor-in-Chief, Cheryl Polote Williamson-a nationally recognized award-winning author, executive producer, and global speaker. Their intimate 30-minute dialogue peeled back the layers of leadership and legacy, offering rare insight into what it means to lead from divine alignment rather than public applause.“There comes a moment in your life where you have to tell your story,” Favaroth shared.“And when I think about my story and all the pieces, as I said earlier, there comes moments in your life when you make a decision. It is a quantum leap.”Together, the two women explored what it means to move in obedience, to curate sacred spaces, and to raise the next generation not just with vision-but with visibility. Favaroth, dressed in a radiant yellow floral gown, was joined by her 8-year-old daughter, who stood proudly in pink to witness her mother's milestone moment. The generational symbolism wasn't lost on the audience-it was legacy in real time.Favaroth's Wisdom TableTM initiative was introduced as more than a brand or business-it is a movement.“Welcome to The Wisdom TableTM - where soft power sits with sacred strategy,” she declared.“This is not a program. It's a personal experience and legacy activation designed to help women worldwide rise with wisdom, clarity, and unapologetic strategy.”Guests left not only inspired-but activated.About Ticki FavarothTicki Favaroth is a faith-rooted strategist, speaker, and organizational architect who helps individuals and institutions lead from a place of truth and transformation. She is Managing Director of HR&Co., President of The BOW Enterprises, and Vice President & COO of The BOW Collective - a network of powerhouse CEOs generating over $1.7 billion annually. She is also the founder of The ADISA Institute, where legacy leadership meets spiritual discipline.Her signature initiative, The Wisdom TableTM, redefines leadership spaces by inviting women into sacred strategy circles-not as clients, but as co-creators of generational legacy.To learn more about Ticki Favaroth, visit .Explore Cheryl Magazine at .

Zakiya Larry Wolfe

Quest Media Training

...

