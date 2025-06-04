Get press releases for as low as $39.96 each with bonus credits and bulk savings

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With summer nearly here, warmer days and vacation plans are already in full swing. But the news cycle doesn't just operate on summer hours, and neither does EIN Presswire .

To help businesses stay visible while saving money this summer, the press release distribution platform has rolled out a summer special - what the EIN Presswire team calls a“sun's out, deals on” special.

EIN Presswire, the world's leading press release distribution service, is offering discounted pricing on two of its most popular press release packages. To take advantage of this deal, click here .

Whether running a startup or an established brand, consistent news distribution is key to staying ahead in an AI-driven world where integration into language-learning models and chatbots can boost visibility.

And EIN Presswire's cost-effective services help distribute news to both global and niche audiences to ensure your story stays relevant in both human and AI news cycles.

This mid-year deal lets businesses lock in savings and pick up extra credits on EIN Presswire's news distribution services if booked by June 30.

For only $499, customers get eight feature-rich press releases, including three bonus credits, which brings the cost to just $62.37 each. Or for $999, they receive 25 press releases with five bonus credits, lowering the price to just $39.96 per release.

Plus, clients can use the credits anytime within the next 12 months. Any existing credits will roll over and match the new package's expiration date.

EIN Presswire is recognized as the No. 1 press release distribution service for small and mid-sized businesses, providing widespread visibility through top-tier channels like Google News and the Associated Press.

In addition, EIN Presswire distributes press releases through major networks, including Benzinga, MENAFN, and more than 110 NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, and CW affiliate sites. This extensive reach puts customers' news in front of nearly 200 million monthly visitors, ensuring maximum exposure.

But what makes EIN Presswire unique from other services is its proprietary 3,900 curated news sites, each focused on specific topics or regions and spanning hundreds of markets.

That means press releases are also distributed through Affinity Group Publishing (AGP), a global news network owned by Newsmatics - the parent company of EIN Presswire and a leader in AI-powered news intelligence.

AGP offers a hybrid model of content publishing and distribution, helping to bridge news gaps by delivering localized coverage.

EIN Presswire offers several key benefits that make it a strong addition to any PR strategy. Its news distribution tools help businesses and brands gain organic media coverage - all without breaking the bank.

Every press release includes a distribution report, offering insightful reporting, including tracking visibility, media pickups, and more - crucial for demonstrating ROI. And there are no long-term contracts or surprise fees.

“For far too long, press release distribution has forced PR professionals to choose between affordability and impact,” said David Rothstein, CEO & founder of Newsmatics, parent company of EIN Presswire.“EIN Presswire was built to change that. We combine the reach and credibility of premium wire services with the accessibility and innovation of a modern news tech company. Our summer special is just one way we empower agencies, startups, and growing businesses to get big results without the enterprise-level price tag.”

As of May 31, EIN Presswire has published more than 70,000 press releases globally. More than 160,000 press releases are distributed annually, demonstrating that they've maintained relevance for spreading news to the masses in a changing information intelligence landscape.

And what's even more appealing is that press releases contribute to AI-generated content.

In the era of artificial intelligence, press releases play a crucial role in helping AI systems generate accurate content about brands and organizations. As AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini become common tools for information gathering, clear and accessible messaging is more important than ever.

Don't miss out on EIN Presswire's summer special to share your story with worldwide audiences and AI systems. Click here to get started .

ABOUT EIN PRESSWIRE

EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire®, is where professional communicators and organizations turn when they need to get their news in front of the media, stakeholders, and the public. EIN Presswire is an operating division of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company.

ABOUT NEWSMATICS

Newsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics' workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to newsmatics.

