Memories Overflow As Chandy Oommen Begins Campaign For Nilambur Bypoll
"I get goose bumps when I meet people asking for votes for Shoukath, as the love towards me increases for many of them, after realising that I am the son of their most favourite leader, Oommen Chandy, and they have only good things to say about my father," said Oommen.
"All know the warm relationship between my father and Shoukath's father, Aryadan Mohammed, and many of whom I meet recollect this," he added.
Mohammed won a record eight times and lost thrice from Nilambur between 1965 and 2011. He retired ahead of the 2016 poll and passed away in 2022.
Chandy and Mohammed had always been identified as the brains behind the faction of the Congress, led by K, when the party in Kerala was deeply divided between Antony and K.Karunakaran for close to three decades. On both occasions when Chandy was the Chief Minister, Mohammed was a member of his cabinet.
In his campaigning, Oommen is meeting each and every voter by personally going to every house, as the Congress is determined to regain this constituency after nine years.
The by-election was necessitated after two-time Left-supported Independent legislator, P.V. Anvar, resigned in January after a serious difference of opinion with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Things went for a toss after Anvar, who initially pledged his support for the Congress, changed his tune when Congress named Shoukath - whom he had defeated in the 2016 polls, and went back on his vow to stay out of the fray. He filed nominations both as an Independent and a Trinamool Congress candidate, but the latter was rejected.
Also in the fray are the CPI-M candidate M.Swaraj and Mohan George of the BJP.
Oommen won his first election in 2023 when he won with a record margin from his father's constituency, Puthupally. Chandy represented the constituency from 1970 till he passed away in 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment