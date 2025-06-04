Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support

Stabull Finance , the specialized DEX for stablecoins and tokenized commodities, is proud to announce the launch of its governance token and liquidity mining program , marking a major milestone in the protocol's growth and decentralization roadmap. This launch, along with several new ecosystem developments, positions Stabull as a critical infrastructure layer for stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) across supported blockchains.

$STABUL Token Launched with Liquidity Mining Program Now Active

Following its launch in May, $STABUL is now available on MEXC , , and Uniswap. Alongside these listings, Stabull has launched its liquidity mining program, distributing 3,000,000 $STABUL (30% of total supply) over 10 years. Rewards are distributed per block to liquidity providers who stake LP tokens without any lock-up period in Stabull's Vaults.

This long-term incentive model is designed to attract and sustain deep, reliable liquidity across all supported chains and enhance liquidity for all supported assets, particularly non-USD stablecoins.

Cross-Chain $STABUL Swaps Now Live via Chainlink CCIP

In tandem with the Liquidity Mining launch on Ethereum and Polygon, $STABUL can now be seamlessly swapped between blockchains using Chainlink's CCIP at

Users can connect their wallet, select the source and destination chains, and input the relevant token contract address:



Ethereum: 0x6A43795941113c2F58EB487001f4f8eE74b6938A Polygon: 0xc4420347a4791832bb7b16bf070d5c017d9fabc4

Cross-chain swaps normally take between 5–20 minutes, with tokens burnt on the source chain and reissued on the destination chain, preserving the fixed 10 million supply.

Short-Term Staking Program via Magic Square (Ending June 30, 2025)

Stabull has also partnered with to offer a limited-time staking campaign for $STABUL holders.

Participants can stake their Ethereum-based $STABUL tokens to earn a share of 12,500 $STABUL tokens allocated as rewards for this program, which offers an easy way for early supporters to earn additional rewards while holding $STABUL.

Base Chain Support Launching Soon

Stabull is getting ready to launch support for its third blockchain: Base, Coinbase's Layer 2 network. This integration will deliver fast, low-cost swaps and give liquidity providers the opportunity to earn 70% of swap fees by contributing to Stabull Pools.

The addition of Base to the DEX underscores Stabull's commitment to growing access to fiat-backed stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) on blockchains designed to support their adoption and utility.

Stablecoin Issuer Onboarding & RWA Support

Stabull is now actively onboarding new fiat-backed stablecoins and tokenized RWA commodities to its DEX. Stablecoin issuers interested in listing their assets on Stabull can contact the team directly at

Stabull offers customized support packages tailored to help issuers grow the usage and liquidity of their tokens, including marketing, technical integration, and analytics tools.

A notable example is NZDS, the New Zealand Dollar stablecoin, which has already seen close to $3 million in swap volume across more than 10,000+ transactions since launching on Stabull – demonstrating the protocol's ability to help drive real adoption for regional and asset-backed stablecoins.

UI Upgrades, Wallet Integrations & DeFi Aggregator Support

Recent updates to the Stabull platform include an enhanced user interface, designed to improve usability, navigation, and swap execution experience, as well as expanded support for a wider range of wallets, improving accessibility for users across different devices.

Stabull has begun laying the technical groundwork for DeFi aggregator support, which will allow users to access Stabull liquidity via third-party platforms and routing services in the near future.

More information about Stabull Finance is available at

About Stabull Finance

offers a proactive Automated Market Maker (AMM) on the Ethereum, Polygon, and Baseblockchains, supporting a growing portfolio of real-world assets (RWAs) and fiat-backed stablecoins. It aims to provide essential infrastructure for the FX and Web3 ecosystem, facilitating the trading of non-USD stablecoins and other RWAs with low execution costs, instant settlement, and capital-efficient liquidity provision.

