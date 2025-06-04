Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana

Huma has officially joined the Global Dollar Network (GDN) - a coalition of leading enterprises committed to accelerating the adoption of stablecoins through aligned incentives, regulatory clarity, and global utility. Launched by

USDG is a US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Paxos Digital Singapore and is compliant with the (MAS) upcoming stablecoin regulatory framework. Available on Solana, Ethereum, and other public blockchains approved by MAS, USDG supports fast, low-cost, and secure global money movement. Significantly, USDG's preferred blockchain is Solana-chosen for its unparalleled speed, efficiency, and scalability, making it ideally suited for powering real-time financial transactions. Currently, around $3.5 to $4 billion of daily stablecoin volume already occurs on Solana, highlighting its strong adoption and capacity for supporting global-scale financial operations.

A Step Forward for PayFi

Stablecoins have become a foundational layer of programmable finance-central to the future of PayFi and global liquidity-powering use cases from real-time settlement to cross-border payments. The Global Dollar Network builds on this momentum with a model designed to strengthen and scale the PayFi ecosystem.



Aligned incentives: Network revenue is shared with GDN partners who mint, transact, and hold USDG.

Regulatory confidence: USDG is designed to comply with MAS's forthcoming stablecoin framework, providing the trust institutions require.

Lower barriers to participation: Enterprises can tap into stablecoin benefits without launching their own asset. Collaborative adoption: GDN fosters industry coordination to drive real-world stablecoin use cases across finance and commerce.

Huma's PayFi network has already facilitated over in payment-backed transactions, addressing a global market exceeding $30 trillion annually. Stablecoins, such as USDG, have become essential financial infrastructure, processing over $35 trillion in transactions in 2024 alone, underscoring their critical role in the evolving financial landscape.

Accelerating Always-On Financial Infrastructure

As stablecoin adoption accelerates with regulatory clarity emerging with the , Huma is positioned to capture the infrastructure opportunity ahead with this integration with Global Dollar Network. Learn more about Huma's PayFi network

About Huma

is the first PayFi network accelerating global payments with instant liquidity through regulatory-compliant infrastructure. Processing over in transactions, Huma bridges traditional and decentralised finance, enabling real-time settlement and sustainable yields backed by payment flows. As the leader in payment financing, Huma's network addresses a total market estimated at over $30 trillion, providing an innovative payment infrastructure that transforms how money moves globally.