Billionaire Mrbeast Says He Is Borrowing Money From Mother For His Wedding Social Media Reacts, 'Hope This Is A Joke'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Famous YouTuber MrBeast says he doesn't have much personal money. The billionaire influencer , whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he has asked his mother for money to help pay for his upcoming wedding.

“I personally have very little money because I reinvest everything (I think this year we'll spend around a quarter of a billion on content),” he wrote on X.

“Ironically i'm actually borrowing $ from my mom to pay for my upcoming wedding lol. But sure, on paper the businesses I own are worth a lot,” he added.

Social media users reacted to his post.

One X user wrote,“Built an empire, spends hundreds of millions on content, and still keeps it humble with mom's help for the wedding. Absolute legend.”

“But the money you're borrowing from your mom you probably gave her,” commented an X user.

“I hope this is a joke. No one, except a 10-year-old, believes any of this,” wrote another.

Another reacted,“Who cares how much you have in cash. net worth is the only thing that matters. cash has almost no intrinsic value.”

The popular YouTuber is all set to get married to South African content creator Thea Booysen. MrBeast met her in 2022.

MrBeast proposed to Booysen on Christmas Day 2024.

"In my mind, we're already married. We're already on the same page. We talk about children, how we're going to live together when we're 70 years old ... this was just another step in the process," Booysen told PEOPLE.

According to MrBeast, he reinvests most of his earnings into making videos. He is expected to spend nearly $250 million on content this year.

MrBeast runs many ventures like his show Beast Games and his chocolate brand Feastables.

How much money does MrBeast have?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, MrBeast's net worth has hit $1 billion. He has become the only billionaire under 30 who didn't inherit his wealth. The 27-year-old is also the eighth youngest billionaire in the world.

MrBeast and Thea Booysen's love story

After meeting once, MrBeast and Thea Booysen began chatting online. He flew back to South Africa just to see her again.

They started dating soon after and made their first public appearance in April 2022. Booysen, who spends half her year in the US and the other in South Africa, now lives with MrBeast and their adopted dog.

She's an esports commentator and content creator known as TheaBeasty. A law and psychology graduate, she also completed her master's in neuropsychology in 2024.

Booysen, a published author, wrote her first novel The Marked Children over seven years.