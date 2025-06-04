Centre Asks States To Ramp Up Healthcare Preparedness As Covid Cases Rise

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: The government has asked states and Union territories to ramp up healthcare preparedness and ensure adequate availability of oxygen, ventilators, isolation beds and essential medicines at hospitals as covid-19 cases begin to surge.

Also Read | 'India makes first breakthrough in Nipah virus cure'

India reported a spike in covid-19 infections, with 864 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, according to data shared by the Union health ministry. While the tally of active covid-19 cases has climbed to 4,302 as of Wednesday, around seven people lost their lives in the past 24 hours, one each in Delhi, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and four in Maharashtra. The total number of covid deaths has risen to 44 deaths since 1 January.

As many as 581 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, and the total number of people that have beaten back covid-19 has reached 3,281.

The government also conducted a mock drill to assess oxygen supply systems, pressure swing adsorption or PSA, oxygen plants, liquid medical oxygen (LMO) tanks and medical gas pipeline system (MGPS), with further mock drills planned at the health facilities on Thursday.

Also Read | India's drug regulator plans overhaul of Schedule H for prescription medicines

“In view of the recent increase in covid-19 cases in India, a series of technical review meetings were held on 2nd and 3rd June under chairpersonship of Dr Sunita Sharma, director general of health services (DGHS), with representatives of Disaster Management Cell, Emergency Management Response (EMR) Cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and central government hospitals in Delhi along with representatives from all states and UTs to evaluate the current Covid-19 situation and preparedness measures,” officials aware of the matter said.

“Most cases are mild and managed under home care. Since 1 January 2025, 44 deaths have been reported, primarily among individuals with pre-existing illnesses,” the officials said.

R. Gangakhedkar, former scientist at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said that those who have covid-19 symptoms should get themselves tested and use masks to avoid further transmission of the virus.“Elderly and high-risk people should also wear masks when going out in public places.”

States with the highest number of covid-19 cases include Kerala (1,373), Maharashtra (510), Delhi (457), Gujarat (461) and West Bengal (431).

India has already started the genome sequencing of covid-19 cases to identify the variant behind the recent surge. All positive severe acute respiratory infection (Sari) samples are being sent for whole genome sequencing at ICMR laboratories.

This fresh wave has been caused by two new coronavirus variants, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, mutations of the Omicron offspring JN.1 variant.

The state and district surveillance units under Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) are closely monitoring influenza-like illness (ILI) and Sari. Testing is recommended for all admitted Sari cases and 5% of ILI cases, as per government guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry continues to closely monitor the situation and remains committed to ensuring public health safety through timely interventions and effective communication.