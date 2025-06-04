Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PM Modi Expresses Condolences Over Fatal RCB Celebrations: 'Mishap In Bengaluru Is Absolutely Heartrending'

PM Modi Expresses Condolences Over Fatal RCB Celebrations: 'Mishap In Bengaluru Is Absolutely Heartrending'


2025-06-04 10:19:52
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

MENAFN04062025007365015876ID1109636703

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search