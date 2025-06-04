Meghan Markle's Emotional Birthday Post For Daughter Princess Lilibet Includes Two Never-Before-Seen Photos

MENAFN - Live Mint) Meghan Markle offered a rare and intimate glimpse into her family life on Tuesday as she celebrated the fourth birthday of her daughter, Princess Lilibet, with two never-before-seen photographs.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful girl!” Meghan wrote in the post.“Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it.”

The Duchess of Sussex also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of affection from well-wishers:“Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”

Candid family moments revealed

The first photo shows Meghan and Lilibet lying back on a boat, with their hair blowing gently in the wind - a serene and joyful moment between mother and daughter.

The second image, a throwback to Lilibet's newborn days, captures Meghan cradling her infant daughter - a tender snapshot of a private moment shared with the world for the first time.

Part of a family tradition

The birthday tribute follows a similar gesture from last month, when Meghan posted a birthday photo for her son Prince Archie's sixth birthday. That image showed Archie gazing out at a golden sunset, adding to the Sussexes' growing archive of family milestones shared selectively with the public.

From royal life to California

After stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan relocated to California, where Lilibet was later born in Santa Barbara in June 2021. Her brother, Prince Archie, was born in London's Portland Hospital in 2019 while the couple were still working royals.

Princess Lilibet's birthday post was met with an outpouring of well-wishes from fans around the world, marking another milestone for the Sussex family in their post-royal chapter.

