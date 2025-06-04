Meghan Markle's Emotional Birthday Post For Daughter Princess Lilibet Includes Two Never-Before-Seen Photos
“Happy birthday to our beautiful girl!” Meghan wrote in the post.“Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it.”
The Duchess of Sussex also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of affection from well-wishers:“Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”Candid family moments revealed
The first photo shows Meghan and Lilibet lying back on a boat, with their hair blowing gently in the wind - a serene and joyful moment between mother and daughter.
The second image, a throwback to Lilibet's newborn days, captures Meghan cradling her infant daughter - a tender snapshot of a private moment shared with the world for the first time.Part of a family tradition
The birthday tribute follows a similar gesture from last month, when Meghan posted a birthday photo for her son Prince Archie's sixth birthday. That image showed Archie gazing out at a golden sunset, adding to the Sussexes' growing archive of family milestones shared selectively with the public.From royal life to California
After stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan relocated to California, where Lilibet was later born in Santa Barbara in June 2021. Her brother, Prince Archie, was born in London's Portland Hospital in 2019 while the couple were still working royals.
Princess Lilibet's birthday post was met with an outpouring of well-wishes from fans around the world, marking another milestone for the Sussex family in their post-royal chapter.
Also Read | Meghan Markle wanted global cover in 2022 Vogue, but... | Here's what happened
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment