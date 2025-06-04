National Recording Artist Justine Skye Announced As Keynote Speaker For The 2025 Active Minds Mental Health Conference
"Our attendees consistently tell us they're looking for real voices and relatable stories," said Alison Malmon , Founder and Executive Director of Active Minds . "Justine's journey and advocacy are powerful reminders that healing is not only possible-it's necessary, and it begins with courageous conversations. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Active Minds stage."
Skye, the Brooklyn-born artist who began her music career at just 17, has rapidly ascended in the industry with hundreds of millions of streams. Following her artistic reintroduction in 2021 with the album Space & Time, Skye has showcased her multifaceted talent, including her late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and a prominent role on the hit series Grown-ish. Her single "Collide" became a viral sensation on TikTok, accumulating 130M streams worldwide, proving her enduring appeal in the ever-evolving music landscape. Now, Justine Skye is stepping into the glow of a new era with the release of " Oh Lala "-her first official dance single and Warner Records debut.
"Speaking up about mental health isn't a weakness-it's a strength," said Justine Skye . "I'm honored to be the keynote speaker at this year's Active Minds Mental Health Conference and connect with a generation that's championing a new era of mental health. This year's theme, Stories That Move, is a powerful reminder that when we open up, we not only heal ourselves-we inspire others to do the same."
More information about the upcoming conference, including session details and registration, can be found at ActiveMinds .
About Active Minds
Active Minds is the largest nonprofit in the United States mobilizing youth and young adults to transform mental health norms across society. For more than 20 years, we have equipped the next generation of peer mental health advocates through a variety of programs, including the Active Minds Chapter Network , A.S.K. , and Send Silence Packing . Our advocacy, initiatives, and campaigns foster lasting change in how youth view and discuss mental health, encouraging them to use their voices to influence broader conversations and inform mental health supports within their communities. Together, we are building a diverse movement of champions committed to improving mental health for all. To learn more about Active Minds, visit activeminds .
MEDIA CONTACTS
Dante Worth ([email protected] )
Nick Dierl ([email protected] )
SOURCE Active Minds, Inc.
