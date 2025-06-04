Sabre Hospitality Partners With Golden Chain To Increase Revenue And Drive Sustainability By Providing Digital Gift Cards

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Hospitality today announced a new agreement to provide digital gift card capabilities to Golden Chain, one of the largest accommodation chain brands in Australia and part of the Global Alliance of Private Hotels, a network of over 1,200 independent hotels. The partnership aims to help create additional revenue streams and drive sustainability by providing a more efficient redemption process for customers and streamlined record keeping for the business.

Sabre Hospitality's Gift Cards & Vouchers program offers hotels a comprehensive, fully managed solution to generate additional revenue and enhance guest engagement. The solution enables the sale of digital and physical gift cards and vouchers for on-property experiences through branded storefronts integrated directly into a hotel's website. Additionally, it allows for the management of multiple property stores, products, and logistics from a single, centralized system, streamlining operations and improving staff efficiency.

"Golden Chain is a phenomenal partner that is committed to finding sustainable business solutions and keeping their customers' needs top of mind," said Frank Trampert, Senior Vice President, Global Managing Director Commercial at Sabre Hospitality. "Digital gift cards and vouchers are a perfect solution for gift-givers seeking a personalized option that still offers the recipient complete flexibility. Now, Golden Chain joins hotels worldwide, leveraging Sabre Hospitality's Gift Cards & Vouchers to help improve customer satisfaction with amazing property experiences with just a click of a button."

"It is imperative Golden Chain be 100 percent digital, instead of manually issuing and mailing gift cards and vouchers. We selected Sabre Hospitality's gift card solutions because it offers a sustainable approach to redemption and record-keeping, creating a modern and eco-friendly gifting experience," said Tony Smith, Global Sales Manager, Golden Chain. "And Sabre Hospitality offers flexible pricing that involves no setup fees, allowing hotels to pay only when they profit, and effectively help us manage costs while maximizing revenue potential."

Sabre Hospitality's Gift Card & Voucher customers receive advanced reporting and analytics with dedicated dashboards featuring real-time tracking and automated reporting on sales, order values, bestselling items, and redemption metrics, providing valuable insights for strategic decision-making. Also, the solution supports various payment methods with direct payouts in local currencies and offers recipients easy storage and redemption through Apple Wallet.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, with employees across the world, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries globally. For more information visit .

About Golden Chain

Golden Chain is an all-Australian accommodation chain and with nearly 200 locations throughout Australia, it has more than any other accommodation brand. It also has over 40 locations in New Zealand as well as several locations in the Pacific Islands, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam. Its independent owner/operators provide quality facilities, friendly hospitality and want customers to enjoy the time spent at Golden Chain .

