HED Welcomes Roberto Vazquez, AIA, As Sector Leader For Housing And Mixed Use

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HED, an integrated architecture and engineering firm, proudly announces the appointment of Roberto Vazquez, AIA, as Sector Leader for Housing and Mixed Use. Based in Los Angeles, Vazquez brings over two decades of adaptive reuse expertise, technical leadership, and advocacy-driven design to one of HED's fastest-growing practice areas.

"Roberto is a passionate advocate," said Otis Odell, AIA, LEED AP, Business Leader for Housing and Mixed Use. "He's a proven technical leader, and a creative thinker who understands how to turn underutilized buildings into dynamic places for living, working, and community."

Vazquez's career has been defined by a definitive approach to adaptive reuse projects. From high-rise conversions in downtown LA to boutique hospitality and cultural centers, his work has consistently revitalized city cores while expanding access to housing and opportunity. His portfolio includes nationally recognized projects such as the Garfield Hotel, the Singer Building, and the Sears Landmark redevelopment.

Vazquez is helping drive a renewed focus on housing resiliency and urban transformation nationwide. "Adaptive reuse offers a real path forward," said Vazquez. "The convergence of a housing crisis, an office market collapse, and the urgency of climate action demands bold ideas. It's not just about buildings. It's about advocating for policy change, financial innovation, and design that serves people."

Vazquez has built a reputation as a trusted voice in the field. He has served as a consultant and working group member for adaptive reuse ordinances and planning efforts in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, San Jose, and at the county and state level, helping shape frameworks that lower barriers and accelerate impact.

"Architects have a responsibility to lead, not just on drawings, but on ideas," he said. "I'm here to help cities see what's possible, to support clients with clarity and vision, and to make sure the design process leads to outcomes that are thoughtful, inclusive, and transformative."

With Vazquez's addition, HED strengthens its national positioning as a leader in Housing and Mixed-Use design and its commitment to Integrated Design, a practice model that harnesses the collective insight of architecture and engineering to produce sustainable, resilient, and human-centered environments.

About HED

HED delivers architecture and engineering excellence through integrated and all-encompassing design. They leverage imagination, purpose, process, and advocacy to create efficient, sustainable, and responsive solutions to their clients' evolving needs. As one of the top 200 design firms in the U.S., HED serves clients in healthcare, education (higher education and Pre K-12), mission-critical, housing/mixed-use, science, advanced manufacturing, workplace, community, and the federal government. The firm's diverse team of 400+ professionals operates in every time zone nationwide to consistently produce award-winning projects and designs. To learn more about what they can help you achieve, visit .

Contact: HED Communications

[email protected]



SOURCE HED

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED