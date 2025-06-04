Astrix Security Joins Elite List Of Startups Defining The Future Of Cyber

Selected by 150 CISOs and leading investors, the 'Rising in Cyber 2025' list recognizes the 30 startups shaping the future of security

NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrix Security , the enterprise's trusted solution for securing non-human identities (NHIs), today announced its inclusion in Rising in Cyber 2025, an independent list launched by Notable Capital to spotlight the 30 most promising cybersecurity startups shaping the future of security.

Unlike traditional rankings, Rising in Cyber 2025 honorees were selected through a multi-stage process grounded in real-world validation. Leading cybersecurity venture firms submitted nominations, and nearly 150 Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and senior security executives voted on the final list, highlighting the companies solving the most urgent challenges facing today's security teams.

Astrix Security was selected for securing AI agents as part of its holistic non-human identity (NHI) security approach. The Astrix platform provides governance and visibility into NHI & AI Agent privileges, accessed resources, owners, behaviors, and associated risks, allowing organizations to implement policy-based governance and mitigate threats in real-time. The company joins a cohort that has collectively raised over $7.8 billion according to Pitchbook as of May 2025, and is defining the next era of cybersecurity across key areas like identity, application security, agentic AI, and security operations.

"The demand for cybersecurity innovation has never been greater. As the underlying technologies evolve and agentic AI reshapes everything from threat detection to team workflows, we're witnessing a shift from reactive defense to proactive, intelligence-driven operations," said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner at Notable Capital. "What makes this list special is that it reflects real-world validation-honorees were chosen by CISOs who face these challenges every day. Congratulations to this year's Rising in Cyber companies for building the solutions that modern security leaders truly want and need."

In celebration, honorees will be recognized today at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) alongside top security leaders and investors.

"We are grateful and honored to be recognized as one of the Rising in Cyber 2025 companies as it's a testament to our mission to secure the biggest identity blindspot of modern times – non-human identities," says Alon Jackson, CEO and co-founder of Astrix. "As AI Agents become a significant part of the enterprise workforce, securing their underlying non-human identities is crucial to ensuring they operate safely, and as intended. This recognition reinforces the urgency of our work to help organizations detect, govern, and control these powerful new entities before they become the next major attack vector."

Astrix recently raised $45M in its Series B funding round , led by Menlo Ventures, to support its growing internal team and Fortune 500 customer base, including organizations like Workday, Inc., Hubspot, Figma, Priceline, Netapp, and others. With widespread industry acclaim, the company secured 2 Global InfoSec Awards and was recently named a SINET16 Innovator 2024, a Gartner Cool Vendor in Identity-First Security, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox finalist in 2023.

About Astrix Security

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2021, Astrix Security helps enterprises close their biggest security blind spot - Non-Human Identities (NHIs). Astrix provides visibility into all non-human identities, and automatically detects and remediates over-privileged, unnecessary and malicious access to prevent supply chain attacks and data leaks. Led by two veterans of the Israel Defense Force 8200 military intelligence unit, CEO Alon Jackson and CTO Idan Gour, Astrix's team is rapidly expanding. Astrix has raised $85M in funding, with a Series B led by Menlo Ventures and new investor Workday, as well as additional investments from CRV, Bessemer Venture Partners, F2 Venture Capital.

About Rising in Cyber

Rising in Cyber is an annual list recognizing the most innovative startups in cybersecurity as determined by nearly 150 leading CISOs and cybersecurity executives. Nomination criteria included private, venture-backed companies with a primary product focus on cybersecurity and the U.S. as a primary market. For more information about the honorees, participating investors, and methodology, visit .

About Notable Capital

Notable Capital is a global venture capital firm based in the U.S. focused on early-to-growth-stage companies in cloud infrastructure and business and consumer applications. The firm invests primarily in the U.S., Israel, Europe, and Latin America. Notable Capital portfolio companies include Affirm, Airbnb, Anthropic, Brightwheel, Drata, Fal , Handshake, HashiCorp, Ibotta, Monte Carlo, Neon, Orca Security, Quince, Slack, Stori, Vercel, and more.

Notable Capital is a longtime investor in the global cybersecurity sector. Its investments include Bitsight, Descope, Drata, Gem Security (Acquired by Wiz), HashiCorp ($HCP, Acquired by IBM), Nozomi Networks, Orca Security, Torq, Tonic, and Vdoo (Acq by JFrog), and more. More information can be found at and @notablecap.

